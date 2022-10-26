ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

country1025.com

The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown

Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
WEYMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Enjoy Pancakes in Costume at the Dartmouth Mall for a Halloween Breakfast

Trick-or-Treat! It's the Dartmouth Mall getting in on some Halloween fun. The spookiest weekend of the year is upon us, but not all of it has to be scary. The ‘Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast’ is coming to the Dartmouth Mall on Sunday and the only thing scary about it is how many pancakes your children will most likely eat at this family-friendly event.
FUN 107

A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer

Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Scarecrow Contest Winners to be Announced

The winners of the annual scarecrow contest on Main Street and Onset Avenue will be announced on Oct. 28 during the Trick or Treat Main Street event. Anyone can participate in the contest including businesses and individuals. To participate in the contest, email Tracy at Info@warehamvillage.org. The Onset Bay Association,...
WAREHAM, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival Returns

The Rhode Island Seafood Festival hosted its 12th annual event at India Point Park in Providence on Sept. 10-11. Each year, the event brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare, as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers and wholesalers for two days of scenic seafood, music and fun. Food from the Shuckin’ Truck, Sunset Farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Joe’s Snack Shack, Ninigret Nectars Raw Bar, Red’s Street Kitchen and more showcased favorites such as lobster rolls, clam cakes, calamari, oysters, littlenecks and scallops among the shellfish delights fried, boiled and sauced, as well as hot dogs, burgers, poke bowls, smoothies, soups, sweets and more from participating food vendors. The 2022 Pier Stage Sponsor was Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, whose wines are made from grapes grown in terraced vineyards at the foothills of the Italian Alps and offered the perfect accompaniment to the food showcase. Sips included Narragansett, Chair 2, Whalers Brewing Company and Deep Eddy Vodka. ’Merican Mule rounded out the selections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
SMITHFIELD, RI
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA

