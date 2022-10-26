ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Both Michigan State and Michigan – fans, coaches, players on both sides – say the traveling Paul Bunyan Trophy is “home” whenever their school has ownership of the trophy. Paul went to bed Saturday night wearing yellow pants, if that gives you an indication of where he’ll be taking up residence for the next year.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Postgame press conference: Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel speak after Michigan vs. Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team dominated Michigan Sate, 29-7, on Saturday night to remain unbeaten and avenge its only regular-season loss from last fall. After a relatively even first half, Michigan did not allow a first down in the third quarter and scored the only 16 points of the second half. A touchdown from Blake Corum with 12:47 to play was his second of the night and capped another outstanding performance from the star running back — 177 yards on 33 carries and the two scores.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker: 'I don't know what happened' in post-game altercation at Michigan

ANN ARBOR — The animosity between rivals Michigan State and Michigan spilled over past the 60-minute football game Saturday night, as multiple MSU players were caught on camera engaged in a physical altercation with at least one Michigan player in the hallway heading toward MSU’s locker room. Michigan defeated the Spartans 29-7, winning the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
