Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Live updates: Michigan State 7 - No. 4 Michigan 29; final
ANN ARBOR — Bye weeks behind them, Michigan State and Michigan return to action Saturday night — against each other. It's time once again for the annual matchup between the bitter in-state rivals. Kickoff at the Big House is set for 7:30 p.m. ABC is airing the 115th...
Michigan State football post-game grades: Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Both Michigan State and Michigan – fans, coaches, players on both sides – say the traveling Paul Bunyan Trophy is “home” whenever their school has ownership of the trophy. Paul went to bed Saturday night wearing yellow pants, if that gives you an indication of where he’ll be taking up residence for the next year.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
Takeaways: Michigan buries Michigan State in rout, and the Spartans' tunnel actions can't take that away
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Another week at Michigan Stadium, another physical, dominant, statement win for the Michigan football team. This week, the fourth-ranked Wolverines went run-heavy against Rival Michigan State, and shut the Spartans down in the second half to the tune of a 29-7 win. Following the game,...
Postgame press conference: Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel speak after Michigan vs. Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team dominated Michigan Sate, 29-7, on Saturday night to remain unbeaten and avenge its only regular-season loss from last fall. After a relatively even first half, Michigan did not allow a first down in the third quarter and scored the only 16 points of the second half. A touchdown from Blake Corum with 12:47 to play was his second of the night and capped another outstanding performance from the star running back — 177 yards on 33 carries and the two scores.
Michigan State HC Mel Tucker: 'I don't know what happened' in post-game altercation at Michigan
ANN ARBOR — The animosity between rivals Michigan State and Michigan spilled over past the 60-minute football game Saturday night, as multiple MSU players were caught on camera engaged in a physical altercation with at least one Michigan player in the hallway heading toward MSU’s locker room. Michigan defeated the Spartans 29-7, winning the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time since 2019.
Jim Harbaugh alleges Michigan players were 'assaulted' in postgame fight after win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh alleged that two Michigan football players had been “assaulted” when a physical confrontation erupted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s rivalry victory over Michigan State. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular Big House...
Junior Colson, Jake Moody discuss Michigan's win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Before the postgame formalities devolved into a national storyline and a police investigation, the Michigan football team cruised to a 29-7 victory over Michigan to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. J.J. McCarthy threw for 167 yards, and he added 50 yards on the ground. The...
Michigan football announces uniform combination for Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team will wear blue jerseys with blue pants and maize accessories for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, the program announced. U-M revealed the combination Friday afternoon on social media with a Halloween-themed post:. Blue-on-blue has become a familiar look for the...
'I thought Tuck was coming?': Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy react to rivalry win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Before the postgame formalities devolved into a national storyline and a police investigation, the Michigan football team cruised to a 29-7 victory over Michigan to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. J.J. McCarthy threw for 167 yards, and he added 50 yards on the ground. The...
Jim Harbaugh in search for his QB of the future | Wiltfong Whiparound
On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong looks at who Michigan could target to replace J.J. McCarthy as the next Wolverines signal caller.
