ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team dominated Michigan Sate, 29-7, on Saturday night to remain unbeaten and avenge its only regular-season loss from last fall. After a relatively even first half, Michigan did not allow a first down in the third quarter and scored the only 16 points of the second half. A touchdown from Blake Corum with 12:47 to play was his second of the night and capped another outstanding performance from the star running back — 177 yards on 33 carries and the two scores.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO