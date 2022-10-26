Bray Wyatt recently emerged as WWE’s #1 merchandise seller ahead of The Bloodline and it appears that the company is lining up major plans for the former Universal Champion. Dave Meltzer reports that there is currently an idea for a mega feud between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Wyatt. Following his return at Extreme Rules, Wyatt has received massive pops whenever he has appeared on television, and the fact that he is incredibly hot as of this moment makes it the ideal time for WWE to kick off Reigns vs. Wyatt on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

1 DAY AGO