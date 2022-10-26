Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Josh Woods Reportedly Signs Full-Time Deal With AEW
Former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods has reportedly signed a full-time deal with AEW. Fightful Select is reporting that Woods, who had initially been on a tiered contract, is now signed to a multi-year, full-time contract. It’s believed that Woods’ contract is good for three years. Woods debuted for AEW...
wrestlingworld.co
The Great Muta’s Final NJPW Match Announced for Historic X-Over
The Great Muta will have his final NJPW match at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over on November 20th. NJPW has announced that Great Muta will team with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano against the United Empire’s Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare. The match builds on events of the...
wrestlingworld.co
NJPW Bringing Back Fantastica Mania in 2023
NJPW is bringing back Fantastica Mania, a joint tour with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), to kick off 2023. The announcement was made official via NJPW’s Twitter handle. Fantastica Mania was an annual tour held in Japan every year from 2011-2020. The tour’s two-year hiatus has largely been...
wrestlingworld.co
Dante Martin & Ethan Page Announced for AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear
A World Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Championship was announced on this week’s Rampage. The tournament will run till Full Gear in November, with the eventual winner getting their title shot during Dynamite Winter Is Coming on December 14th. Two of the...
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Responds to Rumors That He Could Face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
WWE Announced that Elimination Chamber would be taking place in Canada in 2023 which has led to fans believing that Sami Zayn could be given a shot at Roman Reigns as part of the show. Zayn himself has since been able to respond to these rumors in an interview with...
wrestlingworld.co
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Considering Babyface Turn for MJF?
It was previously reported that MJF has no intention to turn babyface following the dramatic angle this week on AEW Dynamite that saw the Salt of the Earth getting beaten down by The Firm in his attempt to rescue Jon Moxley from Stokely Hathaway’s crew. Bryan Alvarez reports that...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Planning Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Mega Feud on Road to WrestleMania 39
Bray Wyatt recently emerged as WWE’s #1 merchandise seller ahead of The Bloodline and it appears that the company is lining up major plans for the former Universal Champion. Dave Meltzer reports that there is currently an idea for a mega feud between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Wyatt. Following his return at Extreme Rules, Wyatt has received massive pops whenever he has appeared on television, and the fact that he is incredibly hot as of this moment makes it the ideal time for WWE to kick off Reigns vs. Wyatt on the Road To WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingworld.co
Chelsea Green Could Be Returning to WWE
Chelsea Green could be the latest wrestler to be brought back to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. According to Pwinsider, Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings, and the belief is that she is headed to WWE following her Impact exit. At the tapings, Green wrestled Mickie James in a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match, which could apparently be a way to write her off.
wrestlingworld.co
Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
While rumors of Sasha Banks’ WWE return spread like wildfire over the last couple of months, movement on The Boss making her way back to the promotion seems to have screeched to a sudden halt. Dave Meltzer reports that while Banks is still under contract with WWE, there is...
wrestlingworld.co
CM Punk, The Elite, & Ace Steel Banned From Speaking Publicly About AEW Backstage Brawl
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were present backstage at Dynamite this week, an indication that the legal investigation into the backstage brawl at All Out is likely over and the trio will be making their return to television soon. Dave Meltzer reports that although the third-party investigation is over,...
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Locker Room Reportedly Refuses to Work With CM Punk If He Returns
With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks seemingly returning to AEW and CM Punk losing the internal investigation into the backstage brawl, it appears that AEW is about to part ways with the Second City Saint. Dave Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s dog Larry getting injured in the fight was...
wrestlingworld.co
Chris Jericho Confronted CM Punk Following Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out
Chris Jericho recently signed a major contract extension with AEW, taking on additional responsibilities in the process. Fightful Select reports that Jericho was praised by the AEW roster for his resolve and demeanor while stepping up during the media scrum following the backstage brawl involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel at All Out.
Comments / 0