Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Josh Woods Reportedly Signs Full-Time Deal With AEW
Former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods has reportedly signed a full-time deal with AEW. Fightful Select is reporting that Woods, who had initially been on a tiered contract, is now signed to a multi-year, full-time contract. It’s believed that Woods’ contract is good for three years. Woods debuted for AEW...
wrestlingworld.co
Chelsea Green Could Be Returning to WWE
Chelsea Green could be the latest wrestler to be brought back to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. According to Pwinsider, Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings, and the belief is that she is headed to WWE following her Impact exit. At the tapings, Green wrestled Mickie James in a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match, which could apparently be a way to write her off.
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Considering Babyface Turn for MJF?
It was previously reported that MJF has no intention to turn babyface following the dramatic angle this week on AEW Dynamite that saw the Salt of the Earth getting beaten down by The Firm in his attempt to rescue Jon Moxley from Stokely Hathaway’s crew. Bryan Alvarez reports that...
wrestlingworld.co
Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
While rumors of Sasha Banks’ WWE return spread like wildfire over the last couple of months, movement on The Boss making her way back to the promotion seems to have screeched to a sudden halt. Dave Meltzer reports that while Banks is still under contract with WWE, there is...
wrestlingworld.co
CM Punk, The Elite, & Ace Steel Banned From Speaking Publicly About AEW Backstage Brawl
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were present backstage at Dynamite this week, an indication that the legal investigation into the backstage brawl at All Out is likely over and the trio will be making their return to television soon. Dave Meltzer reports that although the third-party investigation is over,...
wrestlingworld.co
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
wrestlingworld.co
Dante Martin & Ethan Page Announced for AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear
A World Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Championship was announced on this week’s Rampage. The tournament will run till Full Gear in November, with the eventual winner getting their title shot during Dynamite Winter Is Coming on December 14th. Two of the...
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Hires Matt Schiavone as TV Producer
AEW has hired Matt Schiavone, son of Tony Schiavone, as a TV producer. Tony announced the news on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. “We have just hired a brand new producer to help us backstage and it’s a producer who has had 15 years of network TV experience, really knows what he’s doing, and I really wrestled with even wanting him to come to work for us, and it’s my son, Matt,” said Tony.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Responds to Rumors That He Could Face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
WWE Announced that Elimination Chamber would be taking place in Canada in 2023 which has led to fans believing that Sami Zayn could be given a shot at Roman Reigns as part of the show. Zayn himself has since been able to respond to these rumors in an interview with...
wrestlingworld.co
Black Taurus and Trey Miguel Advance in Impact X-Division Tournament
Two X-Division Championship tournament matches took place on Impact programming this week. Black Taurus and Trey Miguel won their matches to advance in the tournament to determine the next holder of the vacated title. The X-Division Championship was officially vacated last week, as Frankie Kazarian went for “option C” and...
wrestlingworld.co
Chris Jericho Confronted CM Punk Following Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out
Chris Jericho recently signed a major contract extension with AEW, taking on additional responsibilities in the process. Fightful Select reports that Jericho was praised by the AEW roster for his resolve and demeanor while stepping up during the media scrum following the backstage brawl involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel at All Out.
wrestlingworld.co
World Title Eliminator, Multiple Title Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A World Title Eliminator match and a TBS Championship match have been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It has been officially announced that Moxley will be facing The Firm’s Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator match on November 2nd in Baltimore, Maryland. Also announced...
wrestlingworld.co
Laredo Kid “Stable and Improving” After Undergoing Emergency Surgery
Laredo Kid, who signed with Impact Wrestling in February, is stable after undergoing emergency surgery for a ruptured intestine. Kid reportedly suffered a ruptured intestine during his match with El Hijo del Vikingo at a AAA event in Monterrey on Sunday. His official Instagram account announced that Kid had surgery for the injury.
Comments / 0