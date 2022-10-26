ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

fox7austin.com

Texas Coalition of Black Democrats discuss issues with Texas DHHS

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, alongside former CPS youth, gathered in Austin to bring up issues they have with the State's Department of Health and Human Services. For more than 10-years now, DHHS has been under investigation as one of the defendants in a federal class...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cool temps in Central Texas

With showers and storms coming into Central Texas, it brought in a cold front. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
fox7austin.com

Cooler mornings expected throughout the week

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans can expect cooler mornings for the rest of the week!. We are waking up to chilly and windy conditions with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will stick around Saturday with gusts of about 20 mph. We will warm up to about 70 and see more and more sunshine as the day goes on.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters

The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox7austin.com

BBQ Fest will feature top barbecue joints in Texas

Enjoy some of the state's best barbeque all in one place -- the barbecue capital of Texas. Texas Monthly is bringing almost all of its top fifty barbecue spots together for a barbecue fest later this month.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
AUSTIN, TX

