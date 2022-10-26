Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Uvalde shooting families attend Texas DPS meeting
The families of the Robb Elementary victims will be at the meeting with Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez..
fox7austin.com
Texas considers adding more license holders for medical marijuana program
Thursday, the state Public Safety Commission heard testimony from the Chief of Regulatory Services Wayne Mueller. The commission was told the recent inclusion of PTSD will dramatically increase demand.
fox7austin.com
Minnesota, Wisconsin water towers among finalists for Tank of the Year
(FOX 9) - It’s a banner day for water towers across the country as the 2022 Tank of the Year finalists have been announced. And as expected, Minnesota’s wondrous water towers feature prominently among the 12 finalists. Two Minnesota towers, one from Hackensack and one from Moorehead (last...
fox7austin.com
Texas Coalition of Black Democrats discuss issues with Texas DHHS
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, alongside former CPS youth, gathered in Austin to bring up issues they have with the State's Department of Health and Human Services. For more than 10-years now, DHHS has been under investigation as one of the defendants in a federal class...
fox7austin.com
Cool temps in Central Texas
With showers and storms coming into Central Texas, it brought in a cold front. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Texas Monthly's BBQ Fest features best barbecue in Texas
Enjoy some of the state's best barbecue all in one place -- the barbecue capital of Texas. Texas Monthly is bringing almost all of its top fifty barbecue spots together for Barbecue Fest.
fox7austin.com
Cooler mornings expected throughout the week
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans can expect cooler mornings for the rest of the week!. We are waking up to chilly and windy conditions with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will stick around Saturday with gusts of about 20 mph. We will warm up to about 70 and see more and more sunshine as the day goes on.
fox7austin.com
Cold front on the way for Central Texas
A line of storms is bringing a cold front for Central Texas this weekend. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters
The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
fox7austin.com
fox7austin.com
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
