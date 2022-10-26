For a weekend that has seen one billionaire potentially destabilise the safety and integrity of a global communication platform to satisfy his own hubristic lack of impulse control, it’s nice to be able to revel in the schadenfreude of another billionaire’s abject failure. Sometimes the universe just has a way of working itself out, you know?If you haven’t heard already, the share price of Meta has fallen dramatically, after the company reported weak results and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he would not give up on the metaverse project. Specifically, the company’s share price fell below the $100 dollar...

30 MINUTES AGO