Four Women Who Are Taking on New Roles Relating to Diversity in Higher Education
Is the new associate provost for community and inclusion at Boston University. She was the associate dean of special projects, and directed data-driven diversity and inclusion efforts aimed at faculty retention and belonging in the College of Law at Arizona State University. She was also a tenured professor of law. Earlier, she taught at the Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia.
Nine Women Who Have Been Appointed to Administrative Posts in Higher Education
Was appointed chief investment officer at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, effective November 7. She has been serving as managing director and co-head of marketables asset classes at Columbia Investment Management Company. Prior to joining Columbia, she worked for eight years as director of investments at The Rockefeller Foundation.
Huda Zoghbi to Be Awarded the $100,000 Elaine Redding Brinster Prize in Science or Medicine
Huda Zoghbi, the founding director of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital and a Distinguished Service Professor at the Baylor College of Medicine, has been selected to receive the second Elaine Redding Brinster Prize in Science or Medicine from the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
University of Pennsylvania’s Anita Allen Honored by the Hastings Center for Her Work in Bioethics
Anita L. Allen, the Henry R. Silverman Professor of Law and professor of philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, received The 2022 Bioethics Founders’ Award from the Hasting Center. The Hastings Center is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization created from multiple disciplines, including philosophy, law, political science, and education. The Hastings Center was a major contributor to the establishment of the field of bioethics in 1969.
Grants or Gifts Relating to Women in Higher Education
Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is the lead institution for a five-year, $12.5 million grant from the National Sciences Foundation that will fund the formation of the IISAGE Biology Integration Institute aimed at identifying mechanisms and evolution of sex differences between females and males in aging. Led by principal investigator Nicole Riddle, an associate professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, IISAGE Biology Integration Institute will determine how multiple biological processes contribute to differences in aging between females and males and uncover their evolutionary history.
