ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Rihanna's First New Song In Years Is Coming With Black Panther 2, And Fans Are Sounding Off On Twitter

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2k6G_0inkB6pS00

After waiting what feels like an eternity, fans will get to hear Rihanna’s first song in years when she drops “Lift Me Up." The song is part of the soundtrack for one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming projects : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to a Marvel press release, the song is “a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.” While Rihanna’s involvement has been rumored , now that it’s confirmed fans are freaking out, and for good reason.

This comes not long after Rihanna announced she’d be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show . Between these two announcements, and the anticipation of more new music, fans are ecstatic about the pop star's return. This fan encapsulated the excitement well, posting this hilarious video in response to Rihanna:

See more

Meanwhile, another fan noted that it has been 7 whole years since we’ve gotten new music from the pop star turned entrepreneur, and visualized her excitement with this video :

See more

As you can see in Rihanna’s post there is a tiny clip of the song playing. It’s really just her humming, but after being deprived of her music for so long, lots of fans are reacting like this :

See more

Another Twitter user is pointing out how wild it is that Rihanna’s return is going to be with a Marvel movie soundtrack, writing:

See more

While it is kind of surprising that her comeback is for a Marvel movie, it’s not just any Marvel movie. Black Panther is a cultural phenomenon. Its soundtrack is critically acclaimed, and the song “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. The soundtrack also featured acclaimed artists like Khalid, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak and many more. So, the Black Panther music has a prestigious history, and Rihanna joining this elite group of artists is super exciting. While Kevin Feige isn’t sure about the sequel’s chances at the Oscars , I have a good feeling about it, especially since Rihanna is involved.

"Lift Me Up" was created by Rihanna, the film’s director Ryan Coogler, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, and the Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson. From the hint of the song we got, it sounds like it will be a beautiful and moving way to honor Boseman and his character King T’Challa.

Rihanna is just one of many reasons to be excited about this highly anticipated addition to the 2022 movie schedule . Between the music, honoring Boseman’s legacy, and having the chance to return to Wakanda with beloved characters I have no doubt Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an exciting and important movie.

The pop star's song “Lift Me Up” drops on October 28, and you can catch Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11. In the meantime, you can watch the Marvel movies in order with a Disney+ subscription to watch Chadwick Boseman’s brilliant performance as the king of Wakanda.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Tyler Perry, Rihanna and more join Will Smith at 'Emancipation' screening

Will Smith was joined recently by Tyler Perry, Rihanna and more for a screening of his new film, "Emancipation." The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum shared a selfie with the crew -- which also included A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and Dave Chappelle, among others -- who came out to support him and the forthcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed film on Instagram Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
The Guardian

Kanye West wax figure removed from public view at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view – becoming the latest institution to effectively “drop” the US rapper following antisemitic and anti-black remarks. The landmark London museum moved the figure of the rapper – who has legally changed his name to...
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Rolling Stone

Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy