Dallas County, IA

Carroll County Man Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge

A Carroll County man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony domestic abuse charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 30-year-old William Gene Cromar pled guilty earlier this month to the class D felony charge levied against him, which stemmed from a March 7 arrest by the Carroll Police Department. In addition to the five-year prison term, Cromar was ordered to pay over $2,000 in fines, surcharges, and court costs, plus victim restitution to be determined at a future hearing. As of Friday, Cromar remained in the Carroll County jail awaiting transfer into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Dexter robbery suspect arrested after manhunt Tuesday night

A Dexter man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing the Casey’s two blocks from his house. Phillip Andrew Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was charged with second-degree robbery and also arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft and for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drunken Coloradan shows race, gender anxieties under arrest

A drunken Colorado man beat his head against the bars Thursday night in De Soto after his arrest on multiple charges. Jesse Lee Wienke, 46, of 106 Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 9 p.m. in...
Perry Police Report October 26

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of First Avenue. The parties were gone when officers arrived. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of First Avenue. The incident...
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery

DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
David Higgins of Grand Junction

Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school

NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
Des Moines Police Arrest Man Connected To Shooting, Car Accident

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines Police say a man is in custody connected to a car accident that was a shooting over the weekend. Police say 18-year-old Christopher Wessels Jr. is charged with attempted murder and robbery. They say evidence points to an illegal drug transaction leading up to the shooting. Police responded to a reported crash Saturday morning, where the 22-year-old driver was found with gunshot wounds. The driver remains in critical condition. The incident is still under investigation.
Four-hour National Drug Take Back set for Saturday

The Perry Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a drug take-back event on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perry Public Safety Building at 908 Willis Ave. Perry-area residents are encouraged to bring in all...
18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
