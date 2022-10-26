Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Drunken Coloradan shows race, gender anxieties under arrest
A drunken Colorado man beat his head against the bars Thursday night in De Soto after his arrest on multiple charges. Jesse Lee Wienke, 46, of 106 Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 9 p.m. in...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/29/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO ESCORTS, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE FOUND ITEM CALL, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE DOG CALL, ONE EXTRA PATROL, AND ONE CARCASS ONE THE ROADWAY CALL.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Chanthana Souliya, 50, of 3811 Columbia St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Oct. 26, 2022. Edwin Martinez, 38, of 910 Third St/, Waukee,...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Man Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge
A Carroll County man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony domestic abuse charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 30-year-old William Gene Cromar pled guilty earlier this month to the class D felony charge levied against him, which stemmed from a March 7 arrest by the Carroll Police Department. In addition to the five-year prison term, Cromar was ordered to pay over $2,000 in fines, surcharges, and court costs, plus victim restitution to be determined at a future hearing. As of Friday, Cromar remained in the Carroll County jail awaiting transfer into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
KCCI.com
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
theperrynews.com
Dexter robbery suspect arrested after manhunt Tuesday night
A Dexter man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing the Casey’s two blocks from his house. Phillip Andrew Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was charged with second-degree robbery and also arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft and for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police defend practices after racial profiling allegations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is defending its policies after a citizen activist group called for an end to racial profiling. A Citizens for Community Improvement meeting was held Wednesday night, where the group says Black and brown drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Des Moines than other people.
KCCI.com
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
Teamwork and hustle overcome chaotic first day for new DMPD officers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The term “All in a day’s work” took on new meaning Monday for Des Moines police officers on the day shift. “The day shift patrol usually doesn’t get that busy but it took nearly 300 calls for service,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek. While some rain in the metro […]
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman overdosed on heroin while child was in her care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she overdosed on heroin while a 7-year-old child was in her care. 27-year-old Denali Reid Samuelson is charged. According to court documents, Samuelson was found unresponsive back in September by her...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
Sioux City Journal
Ottumwa father, daughter indicted for tax fraud violations
DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on Oct. 18 charging an Ottumwa man and woman with 60 fraud and tax charges. As alleged in the indictment, 47-year-old Thein Maung, and his 20-year-old daughter Phyo Mi conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family's home in Ottumwa.
iheart.com
Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place
(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
theperrynews.com
David Higgins of Grand Junction
Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
Comments / 0