She is a big liar. The 10% is tithing and it is payed by freedom of choice! The church never makes you pay anything and never brings it up. They don’t even pass a plate around the room!
Look at it this way 🙂 a automatic 10% increase in pay 👍 granted LD$ Inc. doesn't make you pay tithing but you'll have NO temple recommend or NO temple marriage or NO access to the food storehouse and NUMEROUS visits by your bishop who wants to know why you're not paying tithing 😵 then soon after your ward members will start shunning you 😱 LD$ Inc. is a Business 😳 not a church 👍 name another church who has nothing but self made millionaires in control of everything 😵 if you're not a millionaire you will never be in the elated position of being a member of the 12 business men who run their financial empire, not a church but a financial tax free business 😵 run don't walk away from this scam of a religion 😃
Big "Fn" deal;. every religion has it's flaky members and some leave, so what??
