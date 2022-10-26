ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

thecomeback.com

Auburn fans blast Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers have had some real struggles thus far this season, losing each of their last three conference games. Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks was much of the same for Auburn, which has led to Tigers fans offering some brutal critiques of head coach Bryan Harsin. Arkansas...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High charges into playoffs after romp over Smiths Station

Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium was about two things: Celebrating one of the most successful senior classes in Auburn High football history and preparing for the future. Because, as head coach Keith Etheredge says, you have to have everybody ready if you want to win it all. Auburn High...
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Russell County’s Pickett to play in Alabama- Mississippi All-Star Game

Announced early last week, Russell County senior running back Drew Pickett has been selected to play in this year’s edition of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, an annual contest that features many of the top seniors from the neighboring states. “I think a kid finally making the Alabama All-Star team...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
High School Football PRO

Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.
