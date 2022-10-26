Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
thecomeback.com
Auburn fans blast Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas
The Auburn Tigers have had some real struggles thus far this season, losing each of their last three conference games. Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks was much of the same for Auburn, which has led to Tigers fans offering some brutal critiques of head coach Bryan Harsin. Arkansas...
Is Landen King hinting at staying with Auburn?
What does this mean for Landen King and Auburn?
bestofarkansassports.com
The Now Laughable Contract Amount For Which Tommy Tuberville Almost Coached Arkansas
The Auburn football program has had a way of fairly quickly tossing as its coaches over the course of the last 30 years but the two longest-tenured in that era were both native Arkansans. Gus Malzahn (8 years), of course, and Tommy Tuberville, who lasted an entire decade from 1999 through 2008.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High charges into playoffs after romp over Smiths Station
Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium was about two things: Celebrating one of the most successful senior classes in Auburn High football history and preparing for the future. Because, as head coach Keith Etheredge says, you have to have everybody ready if you want to win it all. Auburn High...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Russell County’s Pickett to play in Alabama- Mississippi All-Star Game
Announced early last week, Russell County senior running back Drew Pickett has been selected to play in this year’s edition of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, an annual contest that features many of the top seniors from the neighboring states. “I think a kid finally making the Alabama All-Star team...
Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
East Columbus: Section of Morris Road to close between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Nov. 1, Morris Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will close for construction relating to the Spiderweb Road Project. According to Director of Communications & Community Fairs Teasha Johnson, the road is expected to re-open on Nov. 30. Drivers are asked to be cautious and follow the […]
Alabama woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.
Comments / 0