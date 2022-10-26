Read full article on original website
voguebusiness.com
The Long View by Vogue Business: Can China bounce back as luxury’s growth driver?
This article is part of our Advanced Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to The Long View from Vogue Business and bi-monthly Market Insights Reports and webinars, sign up for Advanced Membership here. After a 30 per cent drop in sales in the second quarter and a flattish third quarter...
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Don’t expect drastic price cuts for new, used vehicles anytime soon
GM leaders said parts supplies are better, but not normal. Auto experts say demand for cars holds strong. Here's what it means for prices.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% YoY to 297 million units in Q3 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 22% share in Q3 2022. Apple ranked the second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past twelve years. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006196/en/ Exhibit 1: Global Smartphone Shipments & Marketshare in Q3 2022 Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
CNBC
Chevron's $11.2 billion quarterly profit soars past estimates
The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies tight on output cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine. Chevron posted a third-quarter net profit of $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share - almost double...
Shell reports second-highest quarterly profit ever
British oil and gas giant Shell reported $9.5 billion in third-quarter profits Thursday, more than doubling its profits from the same period last year, amid high gas prices. It’s the second-highest quarterly profit in the company’s history, down only from the second quarter of 2022, when Shell reported $11.5 billion in profit. The company has already raked in more than $30 billion this year, on track to smash its annual profit record, which was set in 2008.
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on ‘limitless’ opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Thursday’s better-than-expected estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Stronger exports and consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world’s...
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning...
'Lot of progress' in India trade talks: UK foreign minister
Britain's foreign minister has insisted during a visit to India that "a lot of progress" has been made in talks on a post-Brexit free-trade deal despite negotiators missing a recent deadline. "We have made a lot of progress in the negotiations, and we continue to work for an agreement that works for both countries," James Cleverly said in a Times of India interview published Sunday.
voguebusiness.com
How China fell for the football jersey
To receive the Vogue Business China Edit, sign up here. Less than a month before the opening of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the subject of football is arousing intense interest in China and more widely across the Asia Pacific region — and fashion circles are no exception. “Blokecore”, football and vintage jerseys have scored millions of views on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), and the look permeates music videos by K-pop groups including Blackpink, Newjeans and IVE.
TechCrunch
SGNL.ai secures $12M to expand its enterprise authorization platform
In an interview with TechCrunch, Kriz asserted that authorization is increasingly becoming a concern for management at every level. He’s not wrong. According to Gartner, organizations running cloud infrastructure services will suffer a minimum of 2,300 violations of least privilege policies — i.e. when a user is given privileges above what they need to do their job — per account each year by 2024. Meanwhile, the average global cost of a data breach reached a record $4.24 million in 2021, IBM recently reported, increasing by 10% from 2019 as more people transitioned to remote work.
Apple reports solid profits, but sees greater hit from strong dollar
Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues Thursday, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates as executives signaled a rising financial toll from the strong dollar. Some of the weakness in services stemmed from the impact of the strong dollar on overseas consumers, but executives also cited weakness in digital advertising and gaming, Maestri said.
TechCrunch
5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run
Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
Exact Sciences Earnings: The Most Important Metric to Watch
Companies that underpromise and overdeliver tend to deliver above-average returns over the long haul. Exact Sciences (EXAS) could deliver just such a surprise when it announces third-quarter 2022 operating results in early November. The genetic testing leader previously told investors to expect $497.5 million in Q3 revenue. That includes an...
TechCrunch
5 tips for launching in a crowded web3 gaming market
With great strategy more important than ever, here are a few tried-and-true steps you can take that will help set you apart when you’re seeking capital and preparing for liftoff. Leverage experience in the traditional gaming studio sphere. The blockchain gaming market is full of builders who are experienced...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: DNA, Marcel, RP3 Agency & More
Agencies are going strong with roster switch-ups on their marketing, leadership and creative teams as they continue to drive impact in Q4. 72andSunny hired JT Pierce as its new managing director in New York. Coming from his previous role at DoorDash, he will now lead the performance and growth of 72andSunny NYC, working to improve creative output and increase client impact.
