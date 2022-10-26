Read full article on original website
RideApart
BMW Already Reports Delivering 1,000 G 310 RR Units In India
BMW’s highly-anticipated G 310 RR hit the Indian market in July, 2022. The small-capacity sportbike opened a new lane for the firm’s popular G 310 range, but BMW got a little help from its friend, Indian motorcycling giant TVS. Based on the TVS’s Apache RR 310 model, the new entry-level model attracts more riders to the Bavarian brand. According to BMW, the G 310 RR did just that.
RideApart
KTM Europe To Assume CFMoto UK And Ireland Distribution In 2023
KTM and CFMoto are two peas in an OEM pod. The Austrian firm and the Chinese brand first partnered in 2013. Under the deal, CFMoto manufactured small-capacity KTM models for the Chinese market. In return, KTM shared its technology and engineering. So far, that agreement helped CFMoto repurpose the KTM 790 Adventure’s LC8c parallel twin for the 800MT adventure bike and the 1290 Super Duke’s LC8 V-twin for its 1250 TR-G grand tourer.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Now Live With Pricing
We love it when a new car configurator goes live, especially for a car as special as the 2023 Corvette Z06. It allows you to spend at least an hour staring at a computer screen with a stern look on your face. That intense kind of concentration one gets when busy with vertical synergy integration. Best of all, the boss thinks you're hard at work.
Porsche And BMW Face Possible Class Action Lawsuit Over Obsolete Safety Technology
As you might know, America's 3G cellular networks shut down in February this year. This immediately led to several critical systems, such as EV charging networks, becoming obsolete. In an attempt to find out what implications there would be for the automotive industry, we reached out for comment. It seemed...
RideApart
New Ola S1 Air Makes Going Electric Even Cheaper
The S1 Air, Ola's entry-level electric scooter, has just been launched in India and is priced at Rs 79,999, equating to $973 USD. This promotional pricing will be valid until October 24, after which the scooter will be offered at a still reasonable Rs 84,999 ($1,034 USD). The S1 Air is the most basic of Ola Electric's S1 scooters, with fewer riding options than its more expensive S1 and S1 Pro siblings.
RideApart
Suzuki SV650 Crashes Germany’s Top 20 Models Of September, 2022
Germany’s motorcycle market has been a crapshoot in 2022. Some months it’s up, some months it’s down, but it isn’t exactly gaining ground. In the first nine months of 2022, the country only slightly lags behind its 2021 totals by 0.3 percent. As colder weather approaches, motorcycle sales also cooled down, shrinking by 5.9 percent. During that period, German riders purchased 929 fewer units than in September, 2021.
2023 Dodge Challenger And Charger Arrive With Special Updates And New Pricing
Dodge is well aware that its upcoming Last Call model will sell out rapidly. It recently disclosed the prices of the six special edition models it has revealed so far, as well as an online portal that will help customers find these cars. It seems 2023 is going to be...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Everest Now Offers Sport RWD Variant Down Under
The Ford Everest range is growing in Australia with the launch of the new Everest Sport RWD, priced from AU$62,790 ($40,737). Slotted beneath the skin of the Everest Sport RWD is the same 2.0-liter biturbo diesel four-cylinder that is available in other models, pumping out 154 kW (206 hp) at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm.
Carscoops
VW Golf R Hurricane Tuned By Apprentices Has Custom Livery, Wide Fenders, And 519 Hp
The VW Golf R, one of the most capable hot hatches in its segment, served as the perfect base for apprentices from the Volkswagen Group Retail Germany (VGRD), who added a series of visual and mechanical modifications turning it into a hyper hatch. The one-off project called “Hurricane” features a striking exterior, a matching interior, and 519 hp from the extensively modified 2.0 TSI engine.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
RideApart
2023 BMW R 1250 R Lights Up Your Life With Full LED Lighting All Around
On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R...
Bikerumor
Porsche eBike Sport & eBike Cross get Shimano EP-8 Upgrades
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s no secret that Porsche has been maneuvering itself into the ebike market with a corporate approach you could call aggressive. Its latest updates to its two flagship ebikes seek riders who demand a little more than their earlier offerings delivered.
Milltek Sport Is Going All Out At SEMA 2022
This year's SEMA show has been filled with drama; some manufacturers have pulled out, and electric cars are set to flood this once proudly gas-fed show, but there's still tons to look forward to, and one of the highlights for us will be the Milltek Sport stand. These guys are known for building some of the sweetest-sounding exhaust systems on the American aftermarket scene, and we recently covered a story of one of its new systems for the BMW M240i.
RideApart
2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 And 125 Get Style And Tech Refresh In Europe
It seems like the Yamaha XMAX scooter line has been around for years—because it has. The XMAX line began in 2006, springing up in the wake of the Yamaha TMAX, which was the first MAX introduced to the world five years earlier. They’ve been consistently popular in multiple displacements since their introduction, in multiple scooter-happy markets around the world. In 2022, even the less-than-scooter-friendly U.S. market gets the XMAX 300, which is simply called XMAX here (no displacement designation in the title).
RideApart
Suzuki Unveils Limited Edition Hayabusa Bol d’Or In France
I’m sure all of you would agree, that among the big four Japanese manufacturers, Suzuki is one of the least exciting in terms of its new and inventive models. No, I’m not hating on Suzuki at all, in fact, I really like their bikes. But hey, despite a good number of its models sporting engines more than a decade old, this hasn’t stopped the company from at least rolling out limited edition models of certain bikes.
