New Ola S1 Air Makes Going Electric Even Cheaper
The S1 Air, Ola's entry-level electric scooter, has just been launched in India and is priced at Rs 79,999, equating to $973 USD. This promotional pricing will be valid until October 24, after which the scooter will be offered at a still reasonable Rs 84,999 ($1,034 USD). The S1 Air is the most basic of Ola Electric's S1 scooters, with fewer riding options than its more expensive S1 and S1 Pro siblings.
2023 BMW R 1250 R Lights Up Your Life With Full LED Lighting All Around
On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R...
KTM Europe To Assume CFMoto UK And Ireland Distribution In 2023
KTM and CFMoto are two peas in an OEM pod. The Austrian firm and the Chinese brand first partnered in 2013. Under the deal, CFMoto manufactured small-capacity KTM models for the Chinese market. In return, KTM shared its technology and engineering. So far, that agreement helped CFMoto repurpose the KTM 790 Adventure’s LC8c parallel twin for the 800MT adventure bike and the 1290 Super Duke’s LC8 V-twin for its 1250 TR-G grand tourer.
Cast Your Vote For The Best MotoGP Overtake Of 2022
The 2022 MotoGP season is drawing to a close, and it’s been an exciting year for some of the fastest two-wheeled racing in the world. This year, there is a new award that fans can vote on, called the Agostini Fan Award, which will be presented on November 6, 2022 at the FIM MotoGP Awards along with the other usual honors and trophies.
Watch Iconic Motorbikes Assemble An Ultra-Rare Honda RC213V-S
What’s your dream bike? Maybe that isn’t a fair question, because how do you choose just one? If an ultra-rare Honda RC213V-S is somewhere on that list, have you ever wondered what it would be like to put one together? (Sure, it’s an impossible dream, but you might as well dream big, right?)
Suzuki Unveils Limited Edition Hayabusa Bol d’Or In France
I’m sure all of you would agree, that among the big four Japanese manufacturers, Suzuki is one of the least exciting in terms of its new and inventive models. No, I’m not hating on Suzuki at all, in fact, I really like their bikes. But hey, despite a good number of its models sporting engines more than a decade old, this hasn’t stopped the company from at least rolling out limited edition models of certain bikes.
