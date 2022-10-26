Read full article on original website
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?
It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
This Is Illinois' 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider compiled a list of the creepiest legends told in every state.
Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Illinois For Kids & Adults
I am a LEGO nerd. Give me a LEGO set to put together and I am one happy camper. So. if you're like me and love bricks then you are going to love this massic brick fest coming to Illinois. Brick Fest Live will be making a stop at Tinley...
Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced
This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
How to Track the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebate (a.k.a., Illinois Stimulus Checks)
Illinois started sending tax rebates in September, but many people haven't received their payment yet and want to know when it will arrive.
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
There is a town called Frankenstein in Missouri
Halloween is upon us and so it is time for me to investigate a town in Missouri that you think would embrace the spooky holiday full on. Welcome to Frankenstein, Missouri, not home to Dr. Frankenstein or his monster...sadly. If you didn't know there is a town in Missouri known...
