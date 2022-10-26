ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?

It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?

As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
ILLINOIS STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced

This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
KENOSHA, WI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

There is a town called Frankenstein in Missouri

Halloween is upon us and so it is time for me to investigate a town in Missouri that you think would embrace the spooky holiday full on. Welcome to Frankenstein, Missouri, not home to Dr. Frankenstein or his monster...sadly. If you didn't know there is a town in Missouri known...
MISSOURI STATE
