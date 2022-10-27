Baltimore school crossing guard of 28 years in critical condition after being struck by car 02:53

BALTIMORE -- A longtime Baltimore City crossing guard is in critical condition at a hospital after she was struck by a car in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The automobile struck the guard shortly after 8 a.m. at the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane after she stepped into the street to allow children to cross the road, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The striking vehicle appeared to be going at "a high rate of speed," Harrison said. The driver stopped at the scene of the collision.

The children, students at Sinclair Lane Elementary School, were uninjured, officials said.

"The crossing guard stepped into the street to prepare to escort the children across the street, the crossing guard was in the street, the children had not yet entered the street," Harrison said.

Scott said the crash victim, a woman, has been a crossing guard for 28 years. He said he met with her family. Officials said they will not be disclosing any personal details about the woman.

Scott implored drivers to slow down on the roads, noting that many of the hundreds of accidents in the city since September have been due to high speed.

"Also, I think this serves as a reminder for folks for why we have to obey laws, speed laws, traffic laws and, simply put, slow the hell down," Scott said. "We have investigated over a thousand accidents, a thousand accidents, in the city since the first of September, many due to people traveling at excess speeds."

Baltimore Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said the agency is coordinating with the Baltimore Police Department to bolster safety at the intersection as they leave the elementary school Wednesday. He said DOT will also be incorporating "all applicable safety measures" to ensure the safety of crossing guards in the area.

The mayor's office is also coordinating with the school system to assist with mental and health resources for students and families, officials said.

A woman who lives across the street said her fiance woke her up.

"He said it was a body laying in the street and that it wasn't moving," Tonya Diggs said.

Within minutes police and paramedics arrived.

"The morning rush hour is urgent, but there is no urgency that should lead to such recklessness and placing others in danger, said Antoinette Ryan-Jones, president of the City Union of Baltimore.

Community residents told WJZ the crossing guard was kind to everyone.

"She always speaks, she walked me across the street," said Pamela Camphor.

"I'm hurt and I just pray to God she makes it," Diggs said.