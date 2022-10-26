ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Former Idaho Gov. Batt launches new Wassmuth building at Anne Frank Memorial

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement

(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power

(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five candidates are running mates for gubernatorial hopefuls

Five candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot do not get much mention in television ads. They’re on the ballot for lieutenant governor, a position now chosen in tandem with the candidates for governor. In order of how they’re listed on the ballot:. • Austin Davis, McKeesport, Allegheny County,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic

The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers and state’s attorneys call for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act

(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act, which implements sweeping reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice system, continues to draw criticism from around the state. Illinois will be the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. The 700-page bill not only eliminates cash bail, but increases police oversight and limits a judge's discretion on who they can hold in custody.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inside California’s quiet housing policy revolution

In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022

California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale set for Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - The highly anticipated ArkLaTex Ag Council Jr. Livestock Sale is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the fair grounds Sale Arena at the State Fair of Louisiana. The best of the best show animals will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. The auction is the culmination...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eugene Brady, executive director of Commission on Economic Opportunity, dies

Eugene Brady, who led the Commission on Economic Opportunity in Wilkes-Barre for more than four decades in its efforts to help the vulnerable populations of Northeast Pennsylvania, has died, the agency announced Tuesday. During his tenure as executive director, one of CEO’s signature and most impactful achievements was the founding...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incarcerated people endure health care, safety problems in prisons, report says

People incarcerated in New Jersey’s prisons reported that staff assaulted them, ignored requests for medical care, and slapped them with false and retaliatory disciplinary charges for speaking out about prison problems, according to the first annual report from New Jersey’s new corrections watchdog. Ombudsperson Terry Schuster said his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy