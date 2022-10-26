ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'

By By KEN SWEET - AP Business Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5IAS_0injYry200

NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.

Biden was joined by Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation's financial watchdog agency created after the Great Recession. The bureau is targeting overdraft fees charged by banks as well as bad check fees, which are levied against a bank customer when a check isn't valid.

The bureau's guidance would make it illegal for banks to charge an overdraft fee on a transaction when a customer's account shows a positive balance at the time of a purchase, or when they withdraw money from their account.

Prior to the pandemic, banks collectively charged their customers roughly $15 billion in overdraft and bounced check fees, according to a bureau estimate. The bureau estimates that its new enforcement push on junk fees will save Americans roughly $3 billion in fees annually.

“These steps will immediately start saving Americans collectively billions of dollars in fees,” Biden said.

Roughly two weeks away from the midterm elections, Biden is using public events to show how his administration is trying to reduce costs for families. That push comes as high inflation -- averaging 8.2% over the past year -- has been a drag on the president’s approval rating and put Democrats at a disadvantage with voters.

Back in 2021 as the economy emerged from the pandemic, Biden tried to minimize the risks of lasting inflation. But continued pandemic shutdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have pushed up prices globally, a challenge that the U.S. is primarily trying to address by having the Federal Reserve raise interest rates.

Banks have long been criticized for the high fees they charge customers when their accounts go temporarily negative. Relenting after years of public pressure, banks have reined in their overdraft fee practices. Most notably, Bank of America reduced its overdraft fee from $35 to $10. Other banks have instituted changes to their policies so customers cannot overdraft their accounts, or are given repeated warnings that they need to bring their accounts current before a fee is charged.

The banking industry responded that it was taking steps to reduce fees on customers before the White House stepped in.

“These changes were made without regulatory or legislative intervention," said Lindsey Johnson, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, the trade and lobby group for the nation's biggest retail banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

The CFPB is also targeting bounced check fees, which occur less frequently nowadays because Americans have largely moved away from writing paper checks and largely use peer-to-peer payment platforms like Zelle, Venmo, PayPal and CashApp. These fees are typically between $10 and $19, according to the bureau, and are charged to the customer depositing the check.

“Charging a fee to the depositor penalizes the person who could not anticipate the check would bounce, while doing nothing to deter the originator from writing bad checks,” the bureau said in a statement.

The bureau did not have an estimate of how much Americans pay in bad check fees, because banks do not publicly disclose those figures in regulatory filings.

Biden also highlighted a number of other fees the administration plans to go after, which include resort fees, processing fees for concert tickets, and various fees charged by airlines.

“We’re just getting started,” Biden said.

The White House's push is also a public display of support for the CFPB days after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the way the bureau is funded is unconstitutional. The conservative-leaning court ruled that because the CFPB receives its funding from the Federal Reserve and not through Congressional appropriations, the way the bureau writes its rules and regulations is unconstitutional.

The court case, which could wind up in the Supreme Court, is the latest in a long list of conservative and Republican challenges to the bureau's structure. Within hours, Republicans attacked the bureau's announcement.

“It’s no surprise that an out-of-control and unaccountable agency — which the Fifth Circuit recently ruled is unconstitutional — has chosen to sidestep the congressionally mandated rulemaking process to change the rules of the road,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania and the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, in a statement.

Reporter Josh Boak in Washington contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will first travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11 for the COP 27 climate conference before heading to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to participate in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit of Southeast Asian leaders and the East Asia Summit....
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Biden trade chief says next phase of China relationship unclear

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is waiting to see how leadership changes in China will affect the economic relationship between the countries, and will continue to defend American interests until Beijing undertakes reforms, the U.S. trade chief said. “I think it’s really ‘wait and see’ and ‘to be determined,’” Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Washington office Friday. “That is the question that everyone is asking right now, not just with respect to trade, but the entire relationship.” ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Monroe News

Politics of misguided economic policies

Basic supply and demand tell us that the suppliers/sellers want to get the highest price for their product, while the buyer wants to pay the lowest price possible. If the buyer really needs the product, especially if it is a necessity (like gas), they will pay a higher price for it. In cases...
Leader Telegram

Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk's Twitter

Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting. That torrent could become a deluge if Musk makes good on his vows to roll back Twitter's rules just as millions of voters prepare to cast a ballot. ...
Leader Telegram

Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them? The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world’s needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide...
Leader Telegram

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: Graphic misrepresents House GOP agenda CLAIM: An image shows the House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” plan, including raising the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 75 and making...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Powerball draws $825M jackpot numbers, players await result DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot stood at an estimated $825 million grand prize during Saturday night’s draw, but it was not immediately known if there was a winner. The winning numbers announced at 11 p.m. Saturday were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23. The $825 million estimated jackpot is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. Powerball says strong ticket sales pushed the estimate up from $800 million on Friday. If there is no...
IOWA STATE
Leader Telegram

Brazil presidential contenders in final push before Sunday vote

With just one day before Brazilians decide their president for the next four years, the two remaining candidates are focusing last efforts in voter-packed areas in Brazil’s southeast. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is holding campaign events in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, including a motorcade with his supporters. The state is traditionally seen as a must-win for presidential hopefuls, as all previous Brazilian presidents won the tally there...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
615
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy