Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Canyon Purple,” Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2, And AURALEE x New Balance XC-72
After catching their Holiday 2022 Preview on SNKRS Live, it’s clear to me that Jordan Brand is saving their best for the last few moments of the year. And while these upcoming days may not impress in terms of the Jumpman’s respective output, there’s still quite a few standouts worth paying attention to from the likes of New Balance, Nike, and Reebok.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
sneakernews.com
A Vibrant Gradient Washes Over This Latest Nike VaporMax Plus
Reigning as one of The Swooshes best selling model’s year after year, the Nike VaporMax Plus continues to receive a constant stream of slightly disparate propositions. None, however, have been as boisterous in its choice of the color palette than the latest offering that extends a cotton-candy aesthetic. Save...
Hypebae
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 990v6 Releases Globally On November 4th
After more than a year of anticipation, the New Balance 990v6 has finally been confirmed for a debut on November 4th. Unveiled via Instagram and touted as a Made In USA proposition, the sixth iteration of the 990 series – which has been celebrating its 40th anniversary – visually and structurally updates New Balance‘s beloved heritage design for the next 40 years. For starters, the shoe abandons the tried-and-proven cushioning solutions that’ve found a home amongst both dads in Ohio and models in Paris for the FuelCell foam found across the brand’s performance running options. Design language across the upper also receives an update, opting for a sportier look achieved by more curved lines and chiseled components.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Doodles Come Sketched Across This GS Nike Air Huarache
Just a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic Air Huarache silhouette has received a seldom number of propositions as of late, now embarking on a grade-school proposition to keep things fresh in the classroom. Exploring a medley of differing doodles that can be found in the...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy”
First teased via mock-up in late March, the women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” has finally emerged via official images ahead of a late November drop. As has become customary over the last few years, December’s main holiday retro will be preceded by a women’s-exclusive version of the tuxedo-appropriate Air Jordan that debuted in 1995. Traditional patent leather is abandoned across the mudguards and replaced with an elegant suede. Much of the upper also takes on a softer construction than standard pairs of the popular Jordans, with “Metallic Silver” Jumpman logos on the heel delivering eye-catching contrast to the otherwise uniform “Midnight Navy” sneaker. Underfoot, the women’s shoe deviates from the arrangement found on the Jordan 11 “Cherry” as it features its titular hue across its semi-translucent outsole.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
sneakernews.com
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
sneakernews.com
Nike Clothes The Air Force 1 Mid In Brown Plaid
Nothing harkens the fall season more than warm fleece flannels coated in varying shades of plaid. Evident across The Swooshes onslaught of the textile gracing a myriad of their lifestyle centric silhouettes, the Air Force 1 Mid is the latest construction to join the fray, employing an aesthetic akin to a chocolate and vanilla soft serve swirl.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” Revealed: Release Details
The Nike SB Dunk Low is getting a “Be True” colorway. There are some shoes that have made huge comebacks over the past couple of years. Of course, one such shoe is the Nike Dunk Low. By extension, this has also led to a resurgence for the Nike SB Dunk Low. This is the silhouette’s skateboarding cousin, and fans are happy to finally have these back in the rotation.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company” Covers Itself In Cardboard Tan
Going somewhere? Nike’s ready for hire for all your moving services. The next seasonal collection from Nike Sportswear is simply dubbed the “Moving Co.” based on a custom tongue label that appears on the Air Force 1, which thus far his been revealed in low-top and high-top form. This newly revealed colorway sees a tan exterior, perhaps mimicking the moving boxes frequently used during relocations, with yellow bungee-cord laces held down by a lace-lock.
Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in High-Waisted Leggings & Colorful Nike Air Max Sneakers
Tia Mowry was spotted leaving the gym today in Los Angeles wearing comfortable workout wear. She was clad in a mostly black ensemble consisting of more athletic pieces mixed in with casual wear. Athleisure is all about versatility, and Mowry’s cropped jacket made for the perfect transitional piece to go from working up a sweat at the gym to a quick coffee run. Underneath the jacket, Mowry wore a slightly oversized cropped black tee. She carried a black chain bag and styled statement gold rings, stacked chains, and large sunglasses. On bottom, the “Twitches” star styled black high-waisted leggings with a sleek and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” Release Date Revealed
A classic Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway is on its way back. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time, and fans have always sought after new colorways. With the shoe celebrating a huge anniversary, Nike has decided to come through with some amazing colorways, as well as a few retros. For instance, the latest “Color Of The Month” iteration will be a re-release of the infamous “University Blue” offering.
Comments / 0