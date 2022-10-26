It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …. ﻿Katharine McPhee ﻿and husband ﻿David Foster﻿ are ringing in the holidays with their festive rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.” This is the first offering off their holiday album, Christmas Songs, which hits the digital shelves on November 25. “Super excited I got to record with my best friend again – first time was when I was just off of American idol 17 years ago – and the good part was he had to do all the work,” Katharine teased on Instagram.

1 DAY AGO