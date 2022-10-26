Read full article on original website
Adele wants to get an English lit degree after Las Vegas residency
Adele has big plans when she’s done with her Las Vegas residency, but they have nothing to do with music. The U.K. paper The Independent reports that on Tuesday during her fan Q&A, Happy Hour with Adele, the superstar revealed plans to further her education. “After Vegas I want to get a degree in English literature,” she told fans. “If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English lit teacher.”
Music notes: Pink, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Maroon 5 and Carly Rae Jepsen
Pink‘s new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” arrives next Friday, so she’s rolled out a hilarious new promo encouraging fans to call 1-888-262-PINK. Callers are given three options: a chance to win a sample of her exclusive and super spicy “Vicious B****es Chips’es”; learn her tip of the day; hear a new clip of her song. By the way, her Thursday tip was, “If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it!”
Goo Goo Dolls team with QVC+ and HSN+ for free streaming concert special
Couldn’t get tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls on their tour? Don’t worry, the band has you covered. The hitmaking band has teamed up with QVC+ and HSN+ for The Total Experience: Goo Goo Dolls — Chaos In Bloom, which you can watch right now for free. It features exclusive interviews with the group and live concert footage of a recent show in Toledo, OH. The five-song performance includes “Name,” “Better Days” and “Iris,” plus two songs from the band’s latest album, Chaos In Bloom: “Yeah I Like You” and “Going Crazy.”
‘Queen of Me’: Shania Twain announces a new album and tour for 2023
Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain is returning in 2023 with a brand new album and a tour to match. The living legend officially announced the news on Friday, unveiling her new album’s title plus many more details. Called Queen of Me, it will arrive on February 3 and includes a new song called “Last Day of Summer” that Shania dropped to celebrate her announcement.
Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and more to perform at MTV EMA Awards
The MTV EMA Awards are fast approaching, and artists like Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi have been tapped as this year’s performers. This year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, kicks off on Sunday, November 13. Ava has been nominated for Best Collaboration...
Music notes: Elton John, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Pentatonix
Elton John paid his respects to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday. Sir Elton shared a recent photo of him posing with Lewis and tweeted, “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories.” Lewis was 87.
Report: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are “glad” they “cleared the air”
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are reportedly “glad” they are on the same page and are moving past their drama. The two shocked their respective fanbases by posing together and flashing smiles for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month. This run-in followed Hailey’s tell-all...
New Music Friday: Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Neil Diamond and Forest Blakk
It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …. Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are ringing in the holidays with their festive rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.” This is the first offering off their holiday album, Christmas Songs, which hits the digital shelves on November 25. “Super excited I got to record with my best friend again – first time was when I was just off of American idol 17 years ago – and the good part was he had to do all the work,” Katharine teased on Instagram.
