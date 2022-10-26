Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
'Someone should truly pay': Bittersweet moment following arrest of 14-year-old's alleged killer in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE - Police announced an arrest nearly two months after 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a high school football game in Milford Mill.A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged in the Sept. 2 death of Slaughter.While Slaughter's family is happy with the arrest, they still wish their child was still alive."Happy and sad, can I say that?" stepmom Natasha Marable said.Marable told WJZ that Thursday was bittersweet.The family had been hoping for justice in the shooting death of Slaughter."I am very excited that someone has been apprehended in Travis' murder," Marable said. "I think someone should...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
State Bar disciplines MCAO death penalty prosecutor
The State Bar of Arizona has disciplined a high-level prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Newly released security footage shows police encounter with Arizona candidate
FOX 10 obtained video of an incident involving a Republican Arizona candidate cited for public sexual indecency. Randy Kaufman is running for the Maricopa County Community College District's Governing Board. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the latest.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Phoenix area Red Cross volunteer heads to Florida as cleanup efforts continue
It's been weeks since Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in parts of Florida, and the Red Cross is still sending volunteers from around the countrry to lend a hand in the recovery. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen caught up with one of those volunteers, as he sets off from the Phoenix area to help.
fox10phoenix.com
Caught on camera: Arizona javelinas help themselves to Halloween pumpkins
It's not just humans who love a good pumpkin - javelinas are also out looking for a sweet treat! Chris Maxedon shared video of the animals eating up his family's Halloween decorations at his Ahwatukee home.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk
At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
Arizona governor ignores feds, puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
fox10phoenix.com
Rhode Island fishermen discover bomb from World War II battle in fishing net
Fishing crews trolling roughly four miles off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island pulled in an explosive catch on Tuesday when the nets they were dragging captured a depth charge dating back to World War II. Once the ordnance was discovered, the crew contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, who...
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Comments / 0