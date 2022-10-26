The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been defined by buckets. Glorious, magnificent, often magical buckets—a whole heap of them. Entering Friday night, nine different players are averaging 30-plus points. If you folks will allow me to venture out on this unbreakable tree branch, I'll make the anti-bold prediction that this season won't produce nine 30-point scorers, since no campaign has ever produced more than six—and that season, 1961-62, was the only one with more than three.

