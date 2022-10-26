ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role

The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
Bleacher Report

Ranking NBA Players Most Likely to Average 30 Points Per Game

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been defined by buckets. Glorious, magnificent, often magical buckets—a whole heap of them. Entering Friday night, nine different players are averaging 30-plus points. If you folks will allow me to venture out on this unbreakable tree branch, I'll make the anti-bold prediction that this season won't produce nine 30-point scorers, since no campaign has ever produced more than six—and that season, 1961-62, was the only one with more than three.
Bleacher Report

Suns' Deandre Ayton Out at Least 1 Week Because of Ankle Injury

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Appearing in five games so far this season for the 4-1 Suns, Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information. Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against...
Bleacher Report

Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents

The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.
Bleacher Report

NBA Denounces Hate Speech After Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Movie

The NBA released a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind" in the wake of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA statement did not mention Irving by name, but it appeared to be in response to his tweet after it set off a wide-ranging critical backlash.
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win

Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory. Wembanyama was...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Joe Tsai 'Disappointed' in Kyrie Irving Promoting Movie with Antisemitic Ideas

Kyrie Irving's promotion of a movie and book with antisemitic ideas in a tweet Thursday has been condemned by Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai. In response to Irving's apparent support for the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" in the veteran point guard and wants to have a conversation with Irving so that Irving recognizes his "hurtful" actions:
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start

Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says He Meant 'No Disrespect' by Promoting Antisemitic Movie

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving says he meant "no disrespect" when he promoted a movie that contains antisemitic themes on Thursday. Irving was widely criticized when he tweeted a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. On Saturday, he denied he is antisemitic:. The...
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Calls Questioning RJ Barrett's Defensive Workload 'Comical'

New York Knicks star RJ Barrett appears to have taken on a heavier workload defensively this season, but head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't see it that way. "No. That's comical," Thibodeau told reporters Friday when asked if Barrett was taking on a bigger defensive workload this year to make up for a lack of defense brought on by the duo of Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy