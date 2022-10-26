Read full article on original website
Mavs vs. Magic GAMEDAY: ‘Someone’s Got to Step Up,’ Says Coach Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks fell to 2-3 after an embarrassing fourth-quarter meltdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. They don’t have much time to think about it, as they face the Orlando Magic less than 24 hours later on the second night of a back-to-back.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role
The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
Bleacher Report
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
Bleacher Report
Ranking NBA Players Most Likely to Average 30 Points Per Game
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been defined by buckets. Glorious, magnificent, often magical buckets—a whole heap of them. Entering Friday night, nine different players are averaging 30-plus points. If you folks will allow me to venture out on this unbreakable tree branch, I'll make the anti-bold prediction that this season won't produce nine 30-point scorers, since no campaign has ever produced more than six—and that season, 1961-62, was the only one with more than three.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Deandre Ayton Out at Least 1 Week Because of Ankle Injury
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Appearing in five games so far this season for the 4-1 Suns, Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information. Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Lack of 'Purpose' and 'Passion' Blasted by Twitter in Blowout Loss to Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Barclays Center, and things are not looking good for Steve Nash's squad. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss,...
Bleacher Report
Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents
The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.
Bleacher Report
NBA Denounces Hate Speech After Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Movie
The NBA released a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind" in the wake of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA statement did not mention Irving by name, but it appeared to be in response to his tweet after it set off a wide-ranging critical backlash.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win
Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory. Wembanyama was...
Bleacher Report
Report: Josh Primo's Spurs Release Stemmed from Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was unexpectedly released by the franchise on Friday, and we now have more details on the decision. The Spurs opted to release the 19-year-old because he allegedly exposed himself to women on several occasions, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Shelburne...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Bleacher Report
Nets' Joe Tsai 'Disappointed' in Kyrie Irving Promoting Movie with Antisemitic Ideas
Kyrie Irving's promotion of a movie and book with antisemitic ideas in a tweet Thursday has been condemned by Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai. In response to Irving's apparent support for the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" in the veteran point guard and wants to have a conversation with Irving so that Irving recognizes his "hurtful" actions:
Bleacher Report
Danny Green Shades Lakers' Rob Pelinka for Roster Construction Around LeBron, Davis
Memphis Grizzlies wing Danny Green offered his commentary about how the Los Angeles Lakers have built their team around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, noting that "it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out" what's needed to best construct the roster. Green made the comments to Howard Beck...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start
Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
Bleacher Report
Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries
Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries,...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Says He Meant 'No Disrespect' by Promoting Antisemitic Movie
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving says he meant "no disrespect" when he promoted a movie that contains antisemitic themes on Thursday. Irving was widely criticized when he tweeted a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. On Saturday, he denied he is antisemitic:. The...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Calls Questioning RJ Barrett's Defensive Workload 'Comical'
New York Knicks star RJ Barrett appears to have taken on a heavier workload defensively this season, but head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't see it that way. "No. That's comical," Thibodeau told reporters Friday when asked if Barrett was taking on a bigger defensive workload this year to make up for a lack of defense brought on by the duo of Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier.
