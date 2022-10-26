Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
CoinTelegraph
Team Finance exploited for $14.5M during protocol migration despite contract audit
On Oct. 27, decentralized finance (DeFi) lockup protocol Team Finance said that over $14.5 million worth of tokens were exploited through the Uniswap v2 to v3 migration function on its platform. As told by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker transferred liquidity from Uniswap v2 assets on Team Finance to an attacker-controlled v3 pair with skewed pricing. By locking tokens to the contract, the attacker bypassed existing validation mechanisms and pocketed the huge leftovers as a refund for profit.
coingeek.com
UAE central bank completes CBDC pilot, eyes international usage for cross-border payments
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the completion of “the world’s largest pilot” of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in collaboration with the central banks of four countries. According to a Reuters report, the multinational CBDC pilot was part of Project mBridge,...
CoinTelegraph
Musk fires Twitter execs, research stirs blockchain energy debate and CFTC brass shares crypto concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 23-29
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Twitter’s top brass...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 billion in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase, Alameda-backed Mara launches African crypto wallet service
Some 2 million users in Nigeria and Kenya are set to be onboarded to a new cryptocurrency wallet backed by the likes of Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that is kickstarting its journey with the launch of a cryptocurrency wallet for signed-up users in Nigeria. A portion of the waitlist will be onboarded through an invite-only process starting on Oct. 27, followed by the onboarding of users in Kenya and Ghana.
CoinTelegraph
Binance may form a team to support Twitter’s blockchain efforts
According to reports on Oct. 28, crypto exchange Binance intends to create a team to work on crypto and blockchain solutions for Twitter, following the acquisition of the social media company by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The development came hours after Binance’s founder and CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, confirmed that...
CoinTelegraph
Here is why strong post-Merge fundamentals could benefit Ethereum price
The shift of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol opened new opportunities for developers and investors to explore, including the burning of Ether (ETH). Now, Ethereum transactions are validated through staking rather than mining. Staking impacts the supply and price dynamics of Ether in ways that are different...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs
The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
CoinTelegraph
Gluwa partners with Lagos government to digitize agricultural assets
San Francisco, California, 27th October, Chainwire – Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve the Lagos State...
CoinTelegraph
Axelar partners with Polygon to deliver cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets
Cross-chain platform Axelar has announced a partnership with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communications to Polygon Supernets. The company said that Axelar’s partnership with Polygon will serve as infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Speaking with Cointelegraph, Sergey Gorbunov,...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Custody Support for 14 Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins, Spurring Rallies Up to 20%
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is expanding its suite of digital assets by adding custody support for over a dozen Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. Coinbase says it’s adding 14 new cryptocurrencies to the growing roster of virtual currencies in its Coinbase Custody cold storage trust. Coinbase Custody, which launched...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity report shows resilience to crypto winter, huge adoption gap among investors
Fidelity Digital Assets released its annual study on institutional investment in digital assets on Oct. 27. Digital asset fundamentals remain strong despite headwinds, the study concludes, but adoption remains highly uneven among different types of investors. In its survey of 1,052 institutional investors in Asia, Europe and the United States,...
CoinTelegraph
October sees lowest-ever daily trading volume for crypto products: Report
As the crypto market shows signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level after its initial crash to $17,600 in June, this month still sets a record low for an average daily aggregate product volume across all digital asset investment products. According to...
coingeek.com
Vietnam PM calls for more detailed digital currency regulation
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for comprehensive rules that will regulate the digital assets industry in the country. The comments are coming on the heels of a discussion group with cabinet members over the increasing threat of the unregulated use of the asset class. Chinh expressed...
CoinTelegraph
US currency comptroller to up its game with new Office of Financial Technology in 2023
The United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced on Oct. 27 that it will create an Office of Financial Technology early next year. The new office will incorporate the Office of Innovation, which was set up in 2016. It will be led by a chief financial technology officer, who will report to the senior deputy comptroller for bank supervision policy.
