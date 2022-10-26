Francesca T. Royster’s newly-released book “Black Country Music: Listening For Revolutions” explores the rich, and mostly hidden, history of Black musicians writing and recording in the country music genre. Growing out of “hillbilly music” in the early 1920s, country music has gone on to represent itself as predominantly centered in whiteness, both through its most celebrated artists as well as fanbase. “Black Country Music” seeks to illuminate how wrong that representation is and to demonstrate how Black musicians created and shaped country music in the same way as rhythm & blues and rock and roll. Through Royster’s writing, we are given context for Black musicians working within the genre and can gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the Black experience as it relates to the ideas of being from the South and to the standard notion of what country music is. I spoke with Royster about the book in advance of her appearance at the Louisville Book Festival this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

