Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana
Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
The Limbo Will Close This Weekend
The Limbo, a tiki bar and event venue downtown (411 W. Chestnut St.), will close this weekend. “Thank you to all of you who have walked through our doors in the last 3+ years,” said the post. “We cannot thank you enough for your support. We’ve been humbled to serve our city. You gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it. You’ve made a lot of dreams come true over here. It has been an amazing, glorious adventure and we couldn’t have done it without all of your love and support. We hope you’ll join us and make these last two nights special.
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/28)
Do you have the one mullet to rule them all? See the best of the best mullets at this competition, and enjoy discounts on Mountain Water ($1 off pints, $2 off liters, $8 6-packs, $30 cases, and 15% off all Mountain Water Merch). Sign-ups at 6 p.m.; competition at 7:30 p.m.
Alicia B Fireel’s ‘The Girl Crazy Queer And Other Fairy Tales’ Opens With Pandora Productions This Week
“The Girl Crazy Queer And Other Fairy Tales” is the new play by Louisville playwright, Alicia B. Fireel. The play is a one-person show that takes eight interconnected and original fairy tales and a realistic classroom drama to explore the topics of queerness, neurodivergency and living with trauma. Fireel said about the play, “Non-binary genders are still underrepresented, neurodivergent folx are still underrepresented, and the intersection, neaurodivergentqueer people? It doesn’t get written about. Especially not by actual neurodivergent queer people.”
‘Black Country Music: Listening For Revolutions’ Author Francesca T. Royster Shares Often Ignored Black Presence In Country
Francesca T. Royster’s newly-released book “Black Country Music: Listening For Revolutions” explores the rich, and mostly hidden, history of Black musicians writing and recording in the country music genre. Growing out of “hillbilly music” in the early 1920s, country music has gone on to represent itself as predominantly centered in whiteness, both through its most celebrated artists as well as fanbase. “Black Country Music” seeks to illuminate how wrong that representation is and to demonstrate how Black musicians created and shaped country music in the same way as rhythm & blues and rock and roll. Through Royster’s writing, we are given context for Black musicians working within the genre and can gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the Black experience as it relates to the ideas of being from the South and to the standard notion of what country music is. I spoke with Royster about the book in advance of her appearance at the Louisville Book Festival this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
The Bizarre Bazaar Will Host Two Nights Of Halloween-Themed Burlesque This Weekend
The Bizarre Bazaar, a local “femme circus collective,” is hosting “A Saucy Halloween,” their seventh annual Halloween variety show, on two dates. According to the organizers, there’ll be “bewitching burlesque, dastardly drag, sinister sideshow and fire performances by Kentuckiana’s finest and foulest performers.” That will also include “blood wrestling” emceed by “alt-queens” Gemma Nai and Delusiona Grandeur.
