Here's that medieval version of System Of A Down's Chop Suey! you ordered

Algal the Bard serves up a nu metal classic that'll make you want to quaff mead and bang thy head

(Image credit: Algal the Bard | YouTube)

If you're the sort of person who enjoys eating meat from the bone, drinking potent mead from needlessly ornate goblets and unusual reinterpretations of modern metal classics, then you're probably familiar with Algal the Bard.

The bardcore practitioner has previously tackled the likes of Rammstein’s Du Hast and Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters in his own inimitable style.

System Of A Down's Chop Suey! is the latest song to get the medieval treatment.

Using an Irish Bouzouki, a lute-guitar, zitherette, bansuri, duduk and drums, Daron Malakian and Serj Tankian's discordant anthem is given an altogether serene interpretation and would easily provide the perfect soundtrack to your next banquet.

Check out the clip below and feel free to bellow 'why hast thou forsaken me?' at the appropriate moment.

If you're a fan, it's important to take these things while you can, as Serj Tankian recently poured cold water on the idea of any System Of A Down activity in the near future.

In an interview with Metal Injection, the frontman explained that his current health issues are just one reason why the band's shared calendar is looking empty for now.

"I had back surgery last year," he explained. "I mean, I walk fine and I'm able to do stuff and I could perform. But the travel of a tour really, really affects me at this point. That and, to be honest with you, it's not in my creative purview, you know? So a show here and there we've done and might still do. But as far as doing a specific thing, it's not really something where I'm at right now."

