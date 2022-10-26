ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6BFP_0injOlYo00

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.

Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make a selection.

His lawyers declined to comment on the method by which he would be executed on Nov. 16 for the killings of William ‘Pat" Redmond and Redmond’s mother-in-law, Helen Phelps.

The last lethal gas execution in the United States was carried out in 1999 in Arizona. The state’s gas chamber at the prison in Florence, southeast of Phoenix, was dormant as Arizona started using lethal injection.

Corrections officials have declined to say why they refurbished the gas chamber and purchased materials to make hydrogen cyanide gas, which was used in some past U.S. executions and at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Death penalty experts say the United States switched to lethal injection due to the horrific nature of gas executions, which they say are slow and leave the condemned gasping for breath and thrashing in their restraints while appearing to be in excruciating pain.

Arizona, California, Missouri and Wyoming are the only states with old gas execution laws still on the books. Arizona is the only one that still has a working gas chamber.

Deborah Denno, a Fordham Law School professor who has studied executions for more 25 years, said it’s not unusual for death row prisoners to refuse to complete method-of-execution forms, as condemned people who are depressed and resigned aren’t likely to be focused on how they will be put to death.

“This is not foremost in their minds in the way it may seem to seem to someone not in their position,” Denno said.

Authorities say Redmond and Phelps were killed after Hooper and two other men forced their way into Redmond's home on Dec. 31, 1980. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, was shot in the head but survived and testified against Hooper.

Lawyers for Hooper say he is innocent and was in Chicago at the time of the killings.

Two other men, William Bracy and Edward McCall, were convicted in the killings but died before their executions could be carried out.

Authorities say Robert Cruz, who was alleged to have had ties to organized crime, hired Hooper, Bracy and McCall to kill Pat Redmond, who co-owned a printing business. They said Cruz wanted to take over the business and was unhappy that Redmond had rejected his offers to enter several printing contracts with Las Vegas hotels, according to court records. In 1995, Cruz was acquitted of murder charges in both deaths.

Hooper would be the third Arizona prisoner put to death since the state resumed carrying out executions in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus attributed to the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution was botched.

In recent years, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alabama have passed laws allowing executions with nitrogen gas, at least in some circumstances, though experts say it has never been done and no state has established a protocol that would allow it, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The last prisoner to be executed in a U.S. gas chamber was Walter LaGrand, the second of two German brothers sentenced to death for killing a bank manager in 1982 in southern Arizona. It took LaGrand 18 minutes to die.

Arizona’s gas chamber refurbishment was condemned internationally, including coverage in Israel and Germany drawing parallels to Holocaust atrocities.

There are 111 prisoners on Arizona’s death row and 22 have exhausted their appeals, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members

LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say they have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony. The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers across the U.S. In July, the FBI in Albuquerque released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah and covers nearly 27,500 square miles.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona

PHOENIX — (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police did not release the person's name or say whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said more information would be released later Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona politicians react to violent attack on Paul Pelosi

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident is raising additional questions about the safety of political leaders and their families. With the Arizona general election less than two weeks away, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kari Lake shames media for asking about Katie Hobbs HQ break-in

The Washington Examiner is on the campaign trail in Peoria, Arizona, for a Kari Lake event honoring first responders. While the Republican candidate for governor spent a majority of the event throwing her support behind police and firefighters, an overarching theme of the event was the border. However, while press gathered after the event, the questions were clouded by the recent break in at Katie Hobbs's headquarters.
PEORIA, AZ
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Arizona

There are many factors that can contribute to house fires in Arizona, including faulty or old electrical wiring, improper use of space heaters and cooking accidents. High temperatures and dry conditions in the desert also pose a particular risk, as these conditions increase the likelihood of things like smoldering fires and flammable materials catching alight. Additionally, there are some general risk factors that increase the likelihood of fire starting, such as having unattended candles in the house or leaving electrical devices plugged in when no one is home. Overall, it is crucial for residents of Arizona to take fire safety seriously and have a plan in place for dealing with potentially dangerous situations. Whether it's ensuring that batteries are working properly on smoke detectors or keeping escape routes clear of clutter, every measure can help prevent a devastating fire from destroying homes and lives.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light caught moving across Arizona sky

Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 regarding a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens? FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy