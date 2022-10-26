Read full article on original website
Cross Country Teams Compete at NESCAC Championships at Hamilton
CLINTON, N.Y. – The Bowdoin College women's cross country team finished seventh while the men's team finished eighth at the New England Small College Athletic Conference championship meest Saturday at Hamilton College. Women's Meet Highlights. The Polar Bears scored 177 points to improve their team ranking from one spot...
Vassar Ends Women's Rugby Winning Streak in Regular Season Finale
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team lost for the first time since October of 2019, falling to Vassar on Saturday, 26-19. Match Highlights. It was a tale of two halves and missed opportunities as the Polar Bears struggled to maintain possession and gave up two first half tries to Vassar, both converted.
Field Hockey Falls to Trinity in NESCAC Quarterfinals
HARTFORD, Conn. – The Bowdoin field hockey team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 NESCAC quarterfinal loss at Trinity on Saturday. The Polar Bears conclude the year with an 11-5 record after earning the six-seed for the NESCAC tournament. Bowdoin topped Trinity (13-3) during their meeting during the regular season, but could not reproduce the result in playoffs.
Trinity Remains Unbeaten With Football Victory Over Bowdoin
HARTFORD, Conn. – The Trinity football team remained unbeaten, scoring 21 points in the second quarter en route to a 38-3 win over Bowdoin on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears fall to 2-5 with the loss while the Bantams improve to 7-0. Game Highlights. Bowdoin had the ball deep...
Wesleyan Advances to NESCAC Semifinals After Topping Women's Soccer in PK Shootout
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The third-seeded Bowdoin women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against Wesleyan but fell 5-3 in penalty kicks on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears (10-4-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cardinals (7-4-2) during the regular season. After 110 scoreless minutes of soccer, the Cardinals put in five straight PK's to advance to the NESCAC Semifinals.
Field Hockey Heads to Connecticut For NESCAC Quarterfinal at Trinity Saturday
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College field hockey team will head to Connecticut to face Trinity in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Tournament on Saturday, October 29, at noon. The game will be streamed live by the Northeast Sports Network. The four quarterfinal winners will square off in the...
