HARTFORD, Conn. – The Bowdoin field hockey team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 NESCAC quarterfinal loss at Trinity on Saturday. The Polar Bears conclude the year with an 11-5 record after earning the six-seed for the NESCAC tournament. Bowdoin topped Trinity (13-3) during their meeting during the regular season, but could not reproduce the result in playoffs.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO