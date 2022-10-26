Well, that was a terrific game. How much more could you ask from a Game 1? Extra innings! A wild comeback! Individual superstar moments! Free tacos! The World Series is as fun as this sport gets, and Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros was a series of heart attacks, one after the other. But now we have to go play another game. We have to do that again.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO