MLB
Altuve's G2 breakout sets tone for Houston's big bats
HOUSTON -- This wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty darn close. The Astros, ever confident on a postseason stage that has become part of their regular routine for six years and counting, did not want to go to Philadelphia down 2-0 in the World Series. Fittingly, three players...
MLB
5 big offseason questions facing the Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Aside from a few staff changes, it’s been a quiet couple of weeks for the Rays since they were swept from the postseason in the American League Wild Card Series. That will change in the coming days, as the end of the World Series will bring about the start of a busy offseason for Tampa Bay.
MLB
Syndergaard to get Game 3 start for Phillies
HOUSTON -- Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled out the stops Friday in Game 1 of the World Series when he used left-hander Ranger Suárez in relief. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Monday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But it also forced the Phillies to adjust...
MLB
How will these '23 option decisions play out?
With option decisions due five days after the conclusion of the World Series, we won’t have to wait long before the first major checkpoint of MLB’s offseason. This includes players with opt-outs, player options, club options and mutual options. The 2022 option deadline carries added intrigue due to...
MLB
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
MLB
Marlins' 'incredible' new academy in D.R. a marvel
BOCA CHICA, Dominican Republic -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara wishes he could turn back time. Though it might seem hard to believe for Miami's National League Cy Young candidate, that's exactly how Alcantara felt shortly after taking a tour of the Marlins' new state-of-the-art player development complex on Friday afternoon.
MLB
Rubbing hands together 'just tendencies' for Valdez
Framber Valdez had Twitter abuzz on Saturday night -- but it wasn't just because of his dominating performance in the Astros' 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Monday, 8 p.m. ET/7...
MLB
McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start
HOUSTON -- Five years after he started Game 7 of the 2017 World Series -- a game the Astros won over the Dodgers in Los Angeles for their first championship in club history -- right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
MLB
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
MLB
Brewers' Black to miss rest of AFL (thumb fracture)
Tyler Black was sent to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost at-bats. Unfortunately, that attempt will also be cut short. The Brewers’ No. 6 prospect suffered a fractured left thumb Friday and will miss the remainder of the AFL season, reports MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The...
MLB
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
MLB
Astros make 5-run lead hold up to even Series
HOUSTON -- It was a credit to the Phillies that a 5-0 Astros lead after five innings of Game 2 of the World Series did not feel like finality. And it was a credit to the Astros that, for the second straight night, they had put together a 5-0 lead against a Phillies ace.
MLB
5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 2
Well, that was a terrific game. How much more could you ask from a Game 1? Extra innings! A wild comeback! Individual superstar moments! Free tacos! The World Series is as fun as this sport gets, and Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros was a series of heart attacks, one after the other. But now we have to go play another game. We have to do that again.
MLB
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. Realmuto’s go-ahead leadoff...
MLB
Schwarber misses homer by inches twice ... in the same at-bat
Sometimes it feels like you truly do see something you've never seen before every time you watch a baseball game. In Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, a 5-2 Philadelphia loss, Kyle Schwarber thought he homered during an at-bat in the eighth inning. But he didn't. And then he almost did.
MLB
Is this AL team planning to make a run at deGrom?
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom can opt out of his contract with the Mets this offseason to become a free agent. MLB.com is tracking all the latest rumors surrounding the 34-year-old. Oct. 28: Rangers expected to make run at deGrom?. The Rangers were among the most aggressive teams...
MLB
How many HOFers will we see in this World Series?
You don’t reach the World Series with a bunch of scrubs. So an interesting game to play, at the start of each Fall Classic, is to look at the rosters (and front office and managers) involved and ask, “How many future Hall of Famers do we have here?”
MLB
Castellanos sets up perfectly for game-saving catch
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto homered in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a surprising comeback 6-5 win in Game 1 of the World Series, but he never would have had a chance to swing the bat had Nick Castellanos not made the most important catch of his career.
MLB
A tale of two 'pens: Phils' relievers stand tall in G1
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker has the deepest pitching staff in the Majors at his disposal, with such an embarrassing wealth of riches that he has had experienced and effective arms sitting on the shelf this postseason, metaphorically gathering dust. In the other dugout, Phillies skipper Rob Thomson’s pitching depth hangs by a thread.
MLB
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
