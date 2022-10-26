Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Lineup for Weekend Games Coming Into View
As planned, Arvid Soderblom will see his first action of the NHL season this weekend. Richardson announced Soderblom will start in net for the Blackhawks on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Due to Petr Mrazek's injury, Soderblom has been up with the Blackhawks since Oct. 21. He has not seen...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade while they’re currently hot
The Chicago Blackhawks finally lost a game after winning four in a row. This looks like a team that can become one of the worst in the league based on their roster. They got off to a good start and that was fun but they might come back down to earth very soon.
NHL
Horvat, Canucks defeat Penguins to win second in row
VANCOUVER -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Rogers Arena on Friday. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 34 saves for the Canucks (2-5-2), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday for their first win of the season.
Yardbarker
Senators’ Shane Pinto Ready For Top-Six Role
Shane Pinto is off to a remarkable start with the Ottawa Senators, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to score in five consecutive games. He didn’t find the back of the net in his last appearance but remains a candidate for the Calder Trophy after producing an impressive performance.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Injury Update: Tyler Johnson to IR
The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct. 25) due to a right ankle injury. Johnson exited Tuesday's game early after getting tangled up with Panthers' forward Aleksander Barkov and crashing hard into the boards. The Blackhawks' veteran struggled to get off the ice and did not return to the game.
fantasypros.com
Sam Montembeault to start Thursday versus Sabres
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start Thursday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. (Marc Denis on Twitter) It's a rare night off for Jake Allen as Montembeault makes his third start of the season. He's been solid across his first two appearances, turning in a 2.48 GAA and .912 Sv%, but he's also the owner of a career 3.50 GAA and .892 Sv% across 65 regular-season contests. He'll take on a Sabres team that surprisingly ranks fourth in overall offense.
