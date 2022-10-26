Read full article on original website
2/68 Armor Vet
3d ago
Moody got my family’s vote! We are sick of June Robinson voting to tax me and my family into poverty! Vote Bernard Moody!
Reply(4)
3
Related
starvedrock.media
Democratic state Rep. Paul echoes Skagit mayors’ call for policing reform
(The Center Square) – One legislator says public safety is a top priority in response to a joint letter from four mayors in Skagit County calling for help with a local crime surge. Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, from Washington State’s 10th Legislative District, told The Center Square in...
kentreporter.com
47th District House candidate Olow claimed false endorsement
Kent Democrat Shukri Olow faces a false political advertising complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission after she claimed an endorsement she didn’t have in her 47th Legislative District House Position No. 2 race. Republican Carmen Goers, who lost in the August primary to Olow and Auburn Democrat Chris...
capitolhillseattle.com
Last-minute Seattle Redistricting tweaks could split part of University of Washington voters into Sawant’s District 3
The Seattle Redistricting Commission has kicked another local politics hornets nest with a last-minute proposal from a commissioner that would gerrymander the University of Washington campus — but not Greek Row and most of the school’s off-campus housing — into District 3 representing neighborhoods to the south including Montlake, the Central District, and Capitol Hill.
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
thecentersquare.com
Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending
(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
KGMI
Election flyer causes rift on County Council
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Whatcom EMS levy seeks same tax rate, but it will cost property owners more. Here’s why
The measure is supported by Whatcom leaders, but opponents say it’s the wrong time to seek more funds.
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
The Stranger
Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items
On Tuesday, the City Council began discussing approximately 100 proposed amendments to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. With two more days slated for discussion, the meeting didn’t cover some of the budget season’s most hot-button issues; namely, pay cuts to human service providers, the implementation of whack gun surveillance software, and the cops practically bathing in the City’s money.
myeverettnews.com
After Hurdles And Challenges Everett’s 8th Retail Marijuana Store Opens Today
Back in October of 2020 the Everett City Council voted to increase the number of retail marijuana stores within the city limits from five to eight. The State of Washington has authorized ten stores for Everett, but the city council has never been comfortable with that number. In 2020 Hashtag...
KING-5
Over 5,000 students in Monroe School District could be impacted if levy fails
MONROE, Wash. — A critical levy is set to expire that could take teachers and programs in the Monroe School District with it, but it is facing stiff opposition. School officials are quick to point out this is not a new tax. It's a continuation of one that has been in effect for years. Losing it would be a first.
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
Change of address fraud on the rise
Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
nativenewsonline.net
An Alaska Medical School Has a Record Number of Indigenous Students. That Number is 3.
Across the nation, medical schools are seeing a drop in already low enrollment numbers for Native students. A medical school program in Alaska is doubling down on its efforts to bolster its Indigenous student body through early outreach, relationship building in tribal communities, and inviting Indigenous alumni to serve as mentors.
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
Comments / 7