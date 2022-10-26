ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove's nature park opens

The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Portland, Sacramento Propose Banning Camping Citywide

In a housing brief on Next City, Roshan Abraham outlines two proposals aimed at further criminalizing homelessness in Portland, Oregon and Sacramento. The two cities are poised to ban sleeping on public streets if two proposals are approved by Portland’s city council and Sacramento voters. The Portland proposal calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
riolindamessenger.com

Rio Linda High School Graduate Awarded Scholarship from Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) announced that it has awarded scholarships to local area students, including Amrit Sahota of Rio Linda. More than 20 students in the Greater Sacramento area and 43 overall received a Golden 1 scholarship, which is awarded based on a student’s academic achievements, community involvement, extracurricular activities, education, and career goals.
RIO LINDA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

🎃Roseville Halloween events for kids and adults

Festive and Spooky fun heading into Halloween Weekend. Roseville, Calif. – Clouds have darkened the skies above Roseville as the waxing crescent moon takes flight this Halloween weekend. A chill is in the air as jack-o’-lanterns pierce the black of night. Happy Halloween Weekend!. A quick look around...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove animal services waive adoption fees over the weekend

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year

From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Bomb threat cleared at Davis school

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department investigated a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High on Friday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. At 11:37 a.m. the district announced the campus is safe and the shelter in place order was lifted. The district said that a note in a boy’s […]
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School

STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza

For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy