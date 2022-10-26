After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.

