Temple, TX

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers

I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?

Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas

I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
