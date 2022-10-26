Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers
I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
31-year-old Ernest McLemore Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Waco (Waco,TX)
According to the Waco Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Waco on Wednesday night. The crash happened near S.18th Street and Connor Avenue at around 9:08 p.m. According to the reports, a 2018 Ford Expedition and a bicycle were involved in the collision.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in Robinson wreck
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an intoxication manslaughter charge stemming from a September wreck that killed two in Robinson. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina, 27, of Waco, in the crash at about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of South Loop 340.
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
KWTX
Temple woman gets deferred probation in hit-and-run death of McGregor man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman who told police she swerved off the roadway while trying to plug in her cell phone and thought she hit a mailbox was placed on deferred probation Friday in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a McGregor man. Ten family members of Kayn Kemp,...
Cause Of Fire At Robinson Family Farm Still Under Investigation
Many questions remain after the fire at Robinson Family Farm. Some are of how people will obtain items lost in the fire, or their plans moving forward. One that remains on everyone's mind however is a simple one:. What Started The Fire In The First Place. Investigators, according to KCEN,...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
KWTX
Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
Kentucky Fried Chaos: The Colonel Took a Hard Hit During Monday’s Storm in Killeen, Texas
If you were in Killeen, Texas Monday night around 8 o’clock, you witnessed aggressive winds and some heavy rainfall. Some places even got a little bit of hail. A severe Texas storm usually means at least a little damage will happen, but if you were near KFC, you probably saw some Kentucky Fried Chaos going down.
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0