ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kitchn

Tarek El Moussa’s Black Kitchen Backsplash Is Seriously Goth-Glam

Part of Tarek El Moussa’s job on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is designing kitchens that appeal to the masses. And while you’ll see a lot of subway tile, marble, and ceramic tile in the homes designed for potential buyers, El Moussa’s own kitchen backsplash is an entirely different (and surprising!) style.
intheknow.com

TikTok found a $38 Amazon dupe for SKIMS’ Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand, SKIMS, has become a...
The Kitchn

Before and After: This Kitchen Goes from “Cave-Like” to Light and Bright

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
LONG BEACH, CA
intheknow.com

What is ‘vampire skin’? The new beauty TikTok trend replaces ‘glass skin’

Twilight-obsessed TikTokers are making vampire skin the latest beauty trend. You may not remember the Twilight movies. All you need to know is the male protagonist, Edward Cullen, is a 104-year-old vampire with glittering skin dating a 17-year-old girl. But it’s only the glowing skin here that people are after.
intheknow.com

15 blazers to add to your wardrobe this fall

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Samantha Crompton is an In The Know style...
The Kitchn

Before and After: A 1950s Kitchen Gets a Refresh (but Keeps Its Retro Cabinets)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Mid-century kitchens are some of the most recognizable vintage spaces you’ll find in older homes. Roughly spanning the 1950s and ’60s, these kitchens have a few hallmark traits: flat, utilitarian cabinets, linoleum floors, laminate countertops, and square or U-shaped layouts. Some of those features are worth preserving; others might not have stood the test of time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy