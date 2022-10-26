Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
intheknow.com
Couple’s bedroom in first apartment together undergoes lovely $1,000 transformation
On this episode of 1K Dream Room, with...
Tarek El Moussa’s Black Kitchen Backsplash Is Seriously Goth-Glam
Part of Tarek El Moussa’s job on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is designing kitchens that appeal to the masses. And while you’ll see a lot of subway tile, marble, and ceramic tile in the homes designed for potential buyers, El Moussa’s own kitchen backsplash is an entirely different (and surprising!) style.
Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3
‘Tis the season for sparkles, joy, and plenty of plaid.
intheknow.com
TikTok found a $38 Amazon dupe for SKIMS’ Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
Kim Kardashian's clothing brand, SKIMS, has become a...
Before and After: This Kitchen Goes from “Cave-Like” to Light and Bright
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
intheknow.com
The best Way Day deals on Kelly Clarkson home decor to grab before the sale ends tomorrow
Today, Wayfair surprised us all by kicking off...
intheknow.com
What is ‘vampire skin’? The new beauty TikTok trend replaces ‘glass skin’
Twilight-obsessed TikTokers are making vampire skin the latest beauty trend. You may not remember the Twilight movies. All you need to know is the male protagonist, Edward Cullen, is a 104-year-old vampire with glittering skin dating a 17-year-old girl. But it’s only the glowing skin here that people are after.
This Velvet Desk Chair Is My Favorite Addition to My Home Office, and It’s 25% Off for One More Week
Snag the shopper- and editor-loved chair while it’s still on sale.
intheknow.com
15 blazers to add to your wardrobe this fall
Samantha Crompton is an In The Know style...
Before and After: A Cluttered, Stained Bathroom Gets a $600 Space-Saving Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
A Furniture Company Found the Best Use for All those Discarded Chopsticks
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Chopsticks are obviously used for eating, but did you know they could also be used for work productivity, storing your clothes, and cutting vegetables?
intheknow.com
Amazon shoppers love these flattering work pants that are less than $50: ‘They are so comfy and fit amazing!’
After months of wearing your favorite dresses and...
Before and After: A 1950s Kitchen Gets a Refresh (but Keeps Its Retro Cabinets)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Mid-century kitchens are some of the most recognizable vintage spaces you’ll find in older homes. Roughly spanning the 1950s and ’60s, these kitchens have a few hallmark traits: flat, utilitarian cabinets, linoleum floors, laminate countertops, and square or U-shaped layouts. Some of those features are worth preserving; others might not have stood the test of time.
