967thevine.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
967thevine.com
Health officials in Ithaca looking for dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
Solar project in Livingston County dedicated to founder in celebration event
President and CEO of Standard Solar said that not only was the weather perfect for the panels, but it was beautifully timed as they honored Tom and his finished solar array.
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
967thevine.com
Joly hopes to soften residency requirements to help IPD diversity
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Acting Police Chief aims to make the department more diverse. Acting Chief John Joly says diversity can be promoted through hiring. He says softening the residency requirements is one way to help. Joly is one of three finalists for the permanent chief position....
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
967thevine.com
Owego Police to provide candy checks on Halloween
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities will offer candy checks in Owego on Halloween night. You can bring any suspicious sweets to the fire station on Talcott Street. Police will be there from 6 PM to 8 PM. Donuts, cider, and hot cocoa will be served. In other Halloween news,...
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!
According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
967thevine.com
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
Fire that killed 69-year-old woman in town of Onondaga ruled accidental
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- The house fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in the town of Onondaga has been ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Anne Prashaw was found dead inside her town of Onondaga home after the fire was extinguished, according...
justshortofcrazy.com
Finger Lakes: Don’t Miss These Three Short Hikes with Incredible Views
If you love the outdoors, you’re going to love these hikes in the Finger Lakes. I found three short hikes that all had incredible views, and I’m pretty sure you’ll want to see them. The waterfalls alone are enough to get me back to this area, and...
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
House of the Week: Owners were ‘inspired’ to ‘protect and restore’ Baldwinsville’s historic Crego House
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Perhaps no project a homeowner can take on is as overwhelming as the restoration of an historic house.
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
WHEC TV-10
Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
