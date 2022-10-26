Muni, which crisscrosses the city carrying more than 400,000 passengers each day in October, has its share of traffic collisions. Where does Muni crash the most? The Standard analyzed data from the transit agency and found that the most frequent intersection for Muni collisions was Mission and 16th streets over about the last two years. And Mission Street suffered the most Muni accidents of all streets in the city.

