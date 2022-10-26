Read full article on original website
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Wave 3
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. WAVE employee one of many stuck in...
Wave 3
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. That's not far from East Main Street. His injuries...
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana property shrouded in urban legend and tainted with true crime is now up for sale. Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the site of many morbid myths.
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
LMPD: Officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police responded to a report of a car crash on Thursday morning at Preston St. and Broadway involving an officer. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says their preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty LMPD Fourth Division officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a call to assist another officer.
wdrb.com
Woman shot in parking lot of Portland neighborhood gas station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the city's Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Officers with the LMPD's First Division responded to the reported shooting at 22nd and Portland streets around 8 p.m., department spokesperson...
wdrb.com
Outdated Charlestown playground to be transformed into inclusive play-area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana park is making changes to become more inclusive for children of all abilities. Greenway Park in Charlestown is currently filled with aging, 20-year-old playground equipment, but that is changing soon, thanks to a $150,000 grant. The outdated playground will be transformed into a...
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 13th and Jefferson streets, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD. The man was shot multiple...
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
wdrb.com
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Esquire Alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week. LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway. When...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
wdrb.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in southern Indiana this week, reported by FOX59. Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket was sold at JLG Food Mart on South State Street in North Vernon. Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket at the location is encouraged to check their ticket.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
wdrb.com
Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
