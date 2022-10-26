ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
Parts of our area now in a severe drought

Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings another unfortunate update as our drought has once again gotten worse for everyone across our area. It's not just our area either as you can see much of the United States right now is looking...
Sunday Rain May Impact Halloween Plans

A low pressure center is creating severe weather through southern Mississippi and Alabama Saturday night. That same system will head toward the Ohio Valley Sunday, but will not bring those same severe storms. Depending where you live, rain will start anywhere from 1 AM - 6 AM. It arrives first...
$1 million donation to help Kentucky tornado victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims. Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died. His daughter Sandra is on the...
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Halloween forecast for West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio

(WOWK) Trick or treat times do vary from town to town in the WOWK-TV viewing region but the vast majority of communities are calling for trick or treating times on Monday evening, October 31. The StormTracker 13 Predictor models call for a chance of showers on Monday, into Monday evening. It’s not a straight out […]
Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
2 juveniles charged for fire that damaged Blue Lick Elementary playground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been charged in connection with a fire set at a playground at a local elementary school Wednesday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper of the Louisville Fire Department, the juvenile suspects are accused of setting the fire at Blue Lick Elementary. Both are charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
