Kate Linder Celebrates ‘The 10th Annual OpportuniTea with Kate Linder & Friends’ Live And In-Person

Soap Opera Ratings Report for the Week of October 17-21, 2022
NOTE: Please do not copy and paste the entire ratings. Thank you. (Compared to Last Week/Compared to Last Year) 1. Y&R 3,427,000 (-5,000/-211,000) 2. B&B 3,029,000 (-15,000/+47,000) 3. GH 2,088,000 (+44,000/-92,000) Households. 1. Y&R 2.3/11 (same/-.2) 2. B&B 2.0/10 (same/same) 3. GH 1.4/7 (same/-.1) Women 18-49 Rating. 1. B&B 0.4/8...
Josh Swickard and Wife Expecting Baby #2
“General Hospital” star Josh Swickard (Chase) and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news on Instagram while sharing several candids that included daughter Savannah, who is only one. “WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!!!! Feeling so grateful to be on this journey again,” said...
