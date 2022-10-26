Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commanders tight end Logan Thomas expected to play Sunday, per Adam Schefter
The Washington Commanders will be without rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the fourth consecutive game Sunday in Indianapolis. However, in some good injury news for the Commanders, veteran tight end Logan Thomas is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thomas, who tore his ACL last December,...
Detroit Lions game score vs. Miami Dolphins: TV channel, time, radio info
Detroit Lions (1-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (4-3) When: 1 p.m. Sunday. Where: Ford Field. ...
Idaho8.com
Browns TE Njoku, CB Ward, RG Teller out against Bengals
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without tight end David Njoku, top cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller for their crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They also may be without two other defensive starters. The team has ruled out Njoku, Ward and Teller. Starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Greg Newsome II are questionable. Njoku is tied for the team lead with 34 receptions. He got hurt during the second half of last week’s loss at Baltimore. Ward has been in concussion protocol since getting a head injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9.
Idaho8.com
Browns RB Kareem Hunt ignores rumors as trade deadline nears
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Kareem Hunt didn’t have to renew his trade request to the Cleveland Browns. They know how the running back feels. In a few days, Hunt will know how they feel about him. After demanding a trade during training camp, Hunt could be dealt by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, which will come just hours after the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt said Saturday that he hasn’t spoken to the team about a deal. The 27-year-old is in his fourth season with Cleveland after two in Kansas City. His touches have dropped considerably in the past two games, increasing speculation he could be on the move.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Idaho8.com
Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings, though he retired his final six batters and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit. They won in 10 innings. Just 3 1/2 weeks earlier at Minute Maid Park, Nola was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Astros before giving up two hits. Philadelphia won 3-0 that night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2011, and the Phillies are in their first World Series since 2009.
Idaho8.com
World Series Notebook: No neighborhood plays with replay
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wanted to make sure Jose Altuve was really out in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. He asked for a replay challenge after what he thought might be a neighborhood play at second base on a fielder’s choice. The out call stood upon replay review, leaving the Astros with one runner on base instead of two. Three pitches later, Alex Bregman homered in Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia to even the Series.
Comments / 0