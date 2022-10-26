Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State Historical Society Museum to open new exhibit in November
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum in the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will open its new exhibit titled “The Great and the Small: Selections from the Collections” on Sunday, Nov. 6. The exhibit runs through Memorial Day weekend in 2023. Historical...
gowatertown.net
Pierre-based bank makes another sizable donation to State Fairgrounds (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.—Pierre-based BankWest is making another commitment to South Dakota agriculture at the State Fairgrounds in Huron. Fair officials announced Thursday an $85,000 donation for the SHED, which will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the State Fair. State Fair Manager Peggy Besch says the donation means a lot to the Fair…
kbhbradio.com
Pierre rolls to 42-14 win over Sturgis in Class AA Football Playoffs
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors wasted no time in scoring to open up their Class 11AA Quarterfinal against Sturgis by taking the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score. Jayden Wiebe used up :13 seconds on the clock to run the kick back into the end zone to give the Governors an early 7-0 lead.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
hubcityradio.com
Avera in Pierre seeing increase in urgent care due to repiratory illness
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Health officials are expecting a large increase in upper respiratory illness cases as flu season nears. Jenna Schiefelbein is a physician assistant with Avera Medical Group in Pierre says the lines of people seeking urgent care are routinely extending outside the clinic building. South Dakota, being the middle...
