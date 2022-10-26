ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

kisswtlz.com

Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction

Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment building that reportedly began when a resident was served eviction papers. Earlier this week, the man allegedly brandished a knife when he was served the eviction notice by an officer of the court, resulting in a warrant being released for his arrest.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting

Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State police looking for theft suspect

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
WNEM

Local Marine honored for act of heroism

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -A local Marine was honored Thursday by the Michigan Marines and My Michigan Health in Midland for an act of heroism that saved two men. “I was happy to be at the right place at the right time that day,” said Sergeant Raul Martinez. Sergeant Marinez...
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District

BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Prescription drug take back day happening Saturday in Flint, Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Individuals in Flint and Genesee County with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them this weekend during a national event. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the GCPC encourage all Genesee County residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of their unused prescription medications at one of the drop box locations.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022

Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

News update: Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022

Weather forecaster Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
Club 93.7

Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?

Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
GRAND BLANC, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting

A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
BAY CITY, MI

