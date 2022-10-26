Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment building that reportedly began when a resident was served eviction papers. Earlier this week, the man allegedly brandished a knife when he was served the eviction notice by an officer of the court, resulting in a warrant being released for his arrest.
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting
Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
State police looking for theft suspect
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
Local Marine honored for act of heroism
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -A local Marine was honored Thursday by the Michigan Marines and My Michigan Health in Midland for an act of heroism that saved two men. “I was happy to be at the right place at the right time that day,” said Sergeant Raul Martinez. Sergeant Marinez...
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
Prescription drug take back day happening Saturday in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Individuals in Flint and Genesee County with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them this weekend during a national event. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the GCPC encourage all Genesee County residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of their unused prescription medications at one of the drop box locations.
‘We heard ... a super loud crash’ in chase that ended inside Bay City townhome
Bay City, Mich. (WNEM) -Jenna Dean’s quiet Tuesday night ended abruptly. “My husband and I were going to bed. It was around 9:15. And we heard like a super loud crash,” said Dean, of Bay City. That took place across the street. “That was the scariest part for...
Flint area school district adding armed security, metal detectors after ‘airdrop’ threats
FLINT, MI -- Atherton Community Schools is adding armed security at its two school buildings and a metal detector at the junior/senior high school in the aftermath of “airdrop” message threats. Atherton Schools Superintendent John Ploof announced the new measures in a letter to parents on Friday, Oct....
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?
Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting
A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
Genesee County Animal Shelter holding bake sale & adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The community is welcome to come get a sweet treat and a fur-ever friend this weekend!. The Genesee County Animal Shelter is holding a bake sale and adoption event on October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. A raffle giveaway will...
