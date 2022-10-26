Stinebaugh's jury still hasn't reached a verdict on the charges. The fate of the suspended Wapakoneta mayor is now in the hands of a jury. Tom Stinebaugh took the stand in his own defense Friday to dispute the multiple charges he is facing including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The state says charges are being focused around a handful of incidents. . Including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor and hiring his sister's company to make signs for the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO