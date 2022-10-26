ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned

XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
hometownstations.com

Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A jury now deliberates to determine if a Lima man accused of burying the victim in a suitcase is either guilty or not guilty. 31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Junior Park back in June of 2020.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Stinebaugh's jury still hasn't reached a verdict on the charges

Stinebaugh's jury still hasn't reached a verdict on the charges. The fate of the suspended Wapakoneta mayor is now in the hands of a jury. Tom Stinebaugh took the stand in his own defense Friday to dispute the multiple charges he is facing including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The state says charges are being focused around a handful of incidents. . Including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor and hiring his sister's company to make signs for the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26

Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Wanted Gregory Darby

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 10-30-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
dayton247now.com

Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department

We meet the newest member of the Lima Police Department! K-9 Roscoe is with us along with Patrolman Logan Patton and Chief Angel Cortes.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 4 years prison for fentanyl conviction

LIMA — A Lima man will spend four years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. Jaylen Moore, 22, was sentenced to four to six years in prison Friday afternoon. He received a $7,500 fine, but it was waived after he filed an affidavit of indigency stating he could not pay it.
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Jury finds Bush guilty of murder

One of four defendants in the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz was found guilty Friday on six felony counts and faces a life sentence. Josia Bush, 19, was found guilty of two counts of complicity to murder; one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
NEW LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North

ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts

PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy