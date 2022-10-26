Read full article on original website
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned
XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
hometownstations.com
Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A jury now deliberates to determine if a Lima man accused of burying the victim in a suitcase is either guilty or not guilty. 31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Junior Park back in June of 2020.
hometownstations.com
Stinebaugh's jury still hasn't reached a verdict on the charges
Stinebaugh's jury still hasn't reached a verdict on the charges. The fate of the suspended Wapakoneta mayor is now in the hands of a jury. Tom Stinebaugh took the stand in his own defense Friday to dispute the multiple charges he is facing including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The state says charges are being focused around a handful of incidents. . Including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor and hiring his sister's company to make signs for the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing.
Jury finds defendant guilty of aggravated murder, other felonies in 9-year-old homicide
URBANA — A Champaign County Common Pleas jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict of aggravated murder and several felonies in the 2011 slaying of an 87-year-old Louis Taylor, who died several weeks after police found him in his home, Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell said. Josiah Wayne Mathews,...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
hometownstations.com
Wanted Gregory Darby
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 10-30-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department
We meet the newest member of the Lima Police Department! K-9 Roscoe is with us along with Patrolman Logan Patton and Chief Angel Cortes.
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
Lima man gets 4 years prison for fentanyl conviction
LIMA — A Lima man will spend four years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. Jaylen Moore, 22, was sentenced to four to six years in prison Friday afternoon. He received a $7,500 fine, but it was waived after he filed an affidavit of indigency stating he could not pay it.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jury finds Bush guilty of murder
One of four defendants in the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz was found guilty Friday on six felony counts and faces a life sentence. Josia Bush, 19, was found guilty of two counts of complicity to murder; one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties
TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’ Area...
Dayton man indicted for shooting woman in ear
The woman escaped and ran from Auster, but he chased her and fired two shots from a firearm, striking her in the ear before fleeing.
miamivalleytoday.com
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
