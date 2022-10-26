Read full article on original website
Related
wglc.net
Prescription drug disposal event coming to Streator City Park
STREATOR – A prescription drug disposal event is coming to Streator City Park on Saturday. Live Well Streator and OSF HealthCare will be offering drive-thru disposal from 9 AM to Noon in the 200 block of North Park Street. You can drop off your unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to either by removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies, so proper disposal is a must.
wglc.net
Week-long Day of the Dead celebration will be held at IVCC
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead Celebration from October 31st through November 3rd inside the main entrance. IVCC’s Hispanic Leadership Team, Illinois Valley Visual Arts Club and the Project Success Leadership team invites IVCC students, employees and the community to join in the first annual celebration. At the start of every November, Latino communities all over the world celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed on to their next life. Dating back almost 3,000 years, the celebration involves highly-decorative and brightly colored altars and memorials covered in flowers and lit with candles. The group asks participants to bring in photos of deceased loved ones. Each person can also write a note or happy memory to the loved one. Participants can also bring an offeringof non-perishable food and sealed drinks to provide nourishment to the deceased and memorialize what they enjoyed on earth.
wglc.net
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
wglc.net
Area law enforcement warn of DUI crackdown during Halloween
PERU – Many area police departments are echoing the same message this Halloween, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’. With the streets filled with children during weekend nights for the holiday, authorities are urging those adults who wish to celebrate to get a designated driver. Each year throughout the state, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI charge. Authorities note “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance.”
Comments / 0