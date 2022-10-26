NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street with the notable exception of Facebook’s parent company. Meta Platforms lost another one-quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak earnings reports from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft. Amazon and Apple report later Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% early Thursday and the Dow rose 1.4%, but Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 0.2%. Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.

2 DAYS AGO