AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NY Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York's Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in midday trading and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains...
Stocks open mostly higher, but Facebook parent falls sharply

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street with the notable exception of Facebook’s parent company. Meta Platforms lost another one-quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak earnings reports from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft. Amazon and Apple report later Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% early Thursday and the Dow rose 1.4%, but Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 0.2%. Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.
US futures mixed ahead of US economic data, corporate earns

U.S. futures are mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and another hefty slate of corporate earnings. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 ticked 0.1% higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.5% in premarket, dragged down by Facebook parent company Meta, whose...

