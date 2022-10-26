Read full article on original website
Far-right figures gained thousands of new Twitter followers in the 24 hours before Elon Musk's takeover, research company finds
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert gained almost 18,700 Twitter followers, with nearly half of those from new accounts, researchers told The New York Times.
AP sources: Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, was severely beaten during break-in and is being treated for injuries
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, was severely beaten during break-in and is being treated for injuries. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NY Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York's Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Watch Now: Ukrainians stick to life underground in war-damaged Bakhmut
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Meet some of the remaining residents of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where many are living underground.
The craziest Airbnb designs that just won $100,000, from a ghost town gondola and acorn treehouse to a salt cave and Koi fish dome-house,
Airbnb invested $10 million for 100 recipients to create out-of-this-world designs for guests to stay in.
Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in midday trading and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains...
The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news
From the death of beloved celebrity Leslie Jordan, to the installation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's newest prime minister, here's some of the top news from the last week. Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67. Updated 6 hrs ago. The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured...
Stocks open mostly higher, but Facebook parent falls sharply
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street with the notable exception of Facebook’s parent company. Meta Platforms lost another one-quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak earnings reports from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft. Amazon and Apple report later Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% early Thursday and the Dow rose 1.4%, but Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 0.2%. Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.
US futures mixed ahead of US economic data, corporate earns
U.S. futures are mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and another hefty slate of corporate earnings. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 ticked 0.1% higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.5% in premarket, dragged down by Facebook parent company Meta, whose...
