There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
Café X: By Any Beans Necessary, isn’t just a coffee shop. It’s a vibrant celebration of Black community. It’s a worker cooperative, founded by Khea Pollard and her mother Cynthia Ajani as a pathway to economically empower the Black community in San Diego. At Café X, it’s the workers that own a piece of the business, not a single owner or detached shareholders.
Friday afternoon, mid-January in La Jolla, the sun beating down as if seasons hardly mattered. Students on longboards glided across the UCSD campus, making weekend plans for the beach. A salt breeze drifted in my window as I packed a bag of winter layers, mittens, goggles, and beanies, along with my snowboard and boots. I hauled my gear to the other side of campus to meet up with a couple dozen friends of the same questionable mind. It was 2006, a massive winter. Storms were hitting hard on the Sierra Nevada. Our plan was to follow the snow. All of us outliers, searching for winter in a land of eternal summer.
Seafood is roulette. Off the right boat into the right hands, it can taste as if it’s somehow better than food, one level above the very idea of it. Off the wrong boat into the wrong hands, it can make vegans. I can still access that high from my first king crab leg (I was eight, grandma’s birthday, clip-on tie), that first seared scallop in brown butter, white meat delicate as an apparition. But I also remember the first time I tasted the anti-miracle of swordfish turned into particle board, how swallowing became a form of trauma. Bad sushi doesn’t come out of the drapes.
San Diego Magazine · A Local Cook Was Gifted a Restaurant - This is Her Story. Mariana Cardenas went home that day, gathered her five kids, and told them the news. Then she called all the government assistance programs and informed them the Cardenas family no longer needed their help.
