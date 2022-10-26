ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad, TX

Trojans go to 2-0 in district play

The Beeville Trojans overcame a 17-7 first-half deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points en route to a 42-32 District 15-4A, Division I win over the Rockport-Fulton Pirates on Oct. 14. The win raised the Trojans’ overall record to 5-2 and district mark to 2-0. Rockport-Fulton fell to 3-4 and 1-1....
BEEVILLE, TX
Lady Cats fall to Orange Grove in five-set match

The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats lost a heartbreaking five-set volleyball match to the Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs on Oct. 11. After winning the first two sets 25-20, 25-19, the Lady Cats dropped the final three 25-13, 25-17, 15-6 in their non-district match in Orange Grove. S-T’s Jenna Vasquez recorded a double-double...
ORANGE GROVE, TX
The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport

The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
ROCKPORT, TX
Louise Marie Henicke Staggs

Louise Marie Henicke Staggs left this world at the age of 88 on October 26, 2022. She was born on March 11, 1934 in Victoria, Texas to Ben Henicke and Minnie Kleiber Henicke. Louise was a resident of Live Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, George West, Texas where she was known for her love of jewelry and make up. She enjoyed attending church services on Sunday morning and could be seen all dressed up with her purse on her arm walking down the hall to the prayer service. Louise enjoyed the daily activities at the home until she could no longer participate.
GEORGE WEST, TX
Nana Kelley Brown

Nana Kelley Brown passed away surrounded by her loving family at her ranch home in Bee County, Texas, on October 26, 2022. She was 76. Nana was born April 30, 1946, in San Antonio, to Robert Martin Kelley and Ora Nell Thigpen Kelley. She was a 1964 graduate of William B. Travis High School in Austin, TX. After High School, she earned an associates degree in business administration. She married her husband of 56 years, Austin Edwin Brown II, on June 11, 1966, in Beeville, Texas.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Ann C. Stark

Ann C. Stark, 89, of Beeville, Texas peacefully entered eternal rest on October 21, 2022. Ann was born March 3, 1933 in Denton, Texas to Felix W. and Lotta E. Callahan. She was a 1951 graduate of Denton High School and a 1954 graduate of North Texas University. Ann married...
BEEVILLE, TX
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd to celebrate milestones

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in George West, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal presence in George West, the 80th anniversary of its consecration and the 85th anniversary of its admittance as a Mission Church in the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, Sunday, Oct. 30. To commemorate these milestones, a service of Holy Eucharist will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a reception in and special blessing of the newly remodeled parish hall. The Rev. Kelly Conkling, a childhood member of the church, will preside as the Celebrant and Priest. For more information, email goodshepherdgw@gmail.com.
GEORGE WEST, TX
Eric Dewayne Bustos

Eric Dewayne Bustos passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022 at the age of 45. Eric was born on May 31, 1977 to parents Gonzalo and Maria Bustos. Eric grew up in Portland, Texas where he graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1996. He was an exceptional athlete, who played football, track, baseball, and any sport available to participate in. After high school, he then proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years, followed by another 4 years serving in the U.S. Air Force. Eric later attended Del Mar College and received his Associate in Applied Science degree on May 12, 2017. He was very active in his community by serving on several boards and coaching several leagues for the children in Portland. He loved his community with his whole heart. There wasn’t ever a time when you didn’t see a smile on Eric’s face, and he always greeted you with a hug or a handshake.
PORTLAND, TX
Haunted houses terrorize Coastal Bend

Oct. 28-31 Fright Night Haunted House 2022. 615 Mesquite St. (next to the House of Rock), Corpus Christi. This haunted house comes with warning labels — lots of them — all ending with “ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.” Check the website for a preview video. Haunting...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
KINGSVILLE, TX
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE

