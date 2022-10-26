Eric Dewayne Bustos passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022 at the age of 45. Eric was born on May 31, 1977 to parents Gonzalo and Maria Bustos. Eric grew up in Portland, Texas where he graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1996. He was an exceptional athlete, who played football, track, baseball, and any sport available to participate in. After high school, he then proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years, followed by another 4 years serving in the U.S. Air Force. Eric later attended Del Mar College and received his Associate in Applied Science degree on May 12, 2017. He was very active in his community by serving on several boards and coaching several leagues for the children in Portland. He loved his community with his whole heart. There wasn’t ever a time when you didn’t see a smile on Eric’s face, and he always greeted you with a hug or a handshake.

PORTLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO