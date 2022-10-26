Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Pleasant again for Sunday and Halloween is looking more and more like a treat than a trick
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- This weekend has been the third in a row to feature sunny weather and above average afternoon high temperatures. Sunday's weather looks very similar to what we experienced on Saturday. We currently have an area of high pressure right on top of central New York. This system will...
cnycentral.com
Halloween weekend forecast and trick-or-treating on Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - This weekend looks lovely! Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures during the day, but chilly weather at night. Plus, we have to dodge some showers on Halloween. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the hourly FUTURECAST) Here's the weather system setup. High pressure continues to dominate...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall
It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family. This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay,...
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
WKTV
Trick-or-treat for 99 cent ice cream cones at any Stewarts Shop on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- All Stewart's Shops will be offering 99 cent, single scoop cones all day on Halloween. Anyone who walks into a shop can receive a cone, you do not have to be in costume. They offer dozens of flavors including seasonal favorites apple pie and pumpkin pie.
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton
Local Vietnamese restaurant Friends and Pho announced that they would be re-opening on Friday, Oct. 14. Located at 3 Lebanon street in Hamilton, Friends and Pho serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, from soup to sandwiches to noodle salads. Owner Nhut Ho originally opened up the restaurant in Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2019.
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Fire that killed 69-year-old woman in town of Onondaga ruled accidental
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- The house fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in the town of Onondaga has been ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Anne Prashaw was found dead inside her town of Onondaga home after the fire was extinguished, according...
cnycentral.com
Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023
GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
iheart.com
5 Year Old Boy Dies In Syracuse House Fire
Syracuse, N.Y. - An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in Syracuse that left a 5 year old boy dead. When fire crews arrived at the Douglas St home around 3:30 the front of the house was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were told that a mother...
Fairfield Estate up for worldwide auction
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – “Exquisite,” “gorgeous” and “pristine” are just a few of the words used to describe the Fairfield Estate, the recognizable 19th century mansion in Fayetteville now up […]
iheartoswego.com
Richard DeSantis – October 23, 2022
Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony & Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
