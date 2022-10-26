ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Halloween weekend forecast and trick-or-treating on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - This weekend looks lovely! Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures during the day, but chilly weather at night. Plus, we have to dodge some showers on Halloween. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the hourly FUTURECAST) Here's the weather system setup. High pressure continues to dominate...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton

Local Vietnamese restaurant Friends and Pho announced that they would be re-opening on Friday, Oct. 14. Located at 3 Lebanon street in Hamilton, Friends and Pho serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, from soup to sandwiches to noodle salads. Owner Nhut Ho originally opened up the restaurant in Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2019.
HAMILTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023

GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

5 Year Old Boy Dies In Syracuse House Fire

Syracuse, N.Y. - An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in Syracuse that left a 5 year old boy dead. When fire crews arrived at the Douglas St home around 3:30 the front of the house was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were told that a mother...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard DeSantis – October 23, 2022

Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony & Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy