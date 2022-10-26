Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday. The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously...
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
Santa to Make Early Stop in Texarkana at Four States Fairgrounds November 5
You may say oh it's way too early to start thinking about Christmas but after Halloween this coming Monday the holiday and Christmas season will be official. So get ready for the Candy Cane Corral. All of us in Texarkana are lucky because it looks like Santa wants to make an early stop here and get photos made with the kids.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Hope Public Schools Postpones Halloween Event Until Monday
HOPE, AR – Due to the weather forecast, Hope Public Schools is postponing our Halloween event that was to take place Saturday, October 29th. We are moving our event to Fair Park on Monday, October 31 with Pafford EMS & HPD. The event and activities will take place from 6-8 Monday evening.
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
Don’t Miss The Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate Thursday October 27
With early voting for Midterm elections underway, there are also local elections to think about too. The Arkansas High School Student Council is hosting a Texarkana Mayoral Debate and it's open to the public. How Will The Student Council Be Involved in The Mayoral Debate?. The Student Council members will...
Texarkana Police Search For Alleged Trigger Man in Local Shooting
Texarkana Texas Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted for aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon in a shooting incident that happened last Thursday, October 20 in Texarkana, Texas. In a report posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Facebook Page, TTPD is investigating a shooting incident that...
Spooky Freebies and Delightful Deals at Texarkana Restaurants
Halloween is just days away, are you ready for some spooktacular freebies and discounts? No tricks nothing but treats from national chain restaurants in the Texarkana area. Here is a list of all the Halloween sweet deals, freebies, and discounts offered at participating restaurants in 2022, according to Offers.com and Retailmenot.com.
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas
It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
‘Cody Hibbard’ Highlights The Live Music In Texarkana
"Mike Mayberry And The Slowhands", and "Cody Hibbard" are just one of 17 great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November
It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities
As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
